Donald Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Calls for Lead Prosecutor in Georgia Election Fraud Case to Step Down

Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment trial, expressed concerns that the controversy surrounding Wade's hiring as special prosecutor will only escalate.

He believes that the allegations of impropriety could further delay a verdict for the former president and his 14 co-defendants.

While there is no legal basis to disqualify Wade from his role as special prosecutor under Georgia law, Eisen argues that their alleged personal relationship raises ethical concerns.

The Trump lawyer referred to their relationship as "unwise" and suggests that even though the law may not prohibit their actions, discretion would be the better course of action for Wade.