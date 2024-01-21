Donald Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Calls for Lead Prosecutor in Georgia Election Fraud Case to Step Down
Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer, Norm Eisen, has called on Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election fraud case against the former president, to step down amid explosive allegations of impropriety, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It has been claimed that Wade was hired while in a relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment trial, expressed concerns that the controversy surrounding Wade's hiring as special prosecutor will only escalate.
He believes that the allegations of impropriety could further delay a verdict for the former president and his 14 co-defendants.
While there is no legal basis to disqualify Wade from his role as special prosecutor under Georgia law, Eisen argues that their alleged personal relationship raises ethical concerns.
The Trump lawyer referred to their relationship as "unwise" and suggests that even though the law may not prohibit their actions, discretion would be the better course of action for Wade.
Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis has demanded that Willis provide any information regarding Wade's appointment as special prosecutor in the Trump case. This request comes amidst an ongoing probe into potential misuse of taxpayer funds related to Wade's hiring.
The lawyer has reportedly earned over $650,000 for his work on the election interference case.
These allegations of romance between Willis and Wade first came to light last week when Trump co-defendant Mike Roman filed court documents seeking to have criminal charges against him dismissed.
Roman claimed that the relationship between the two officials was "improper" and "clandestine." He further alleged that Wade used funds from Fulton County to shower Willis with gifts.
The revelations surrounding the lead prosecutor and district attorney's relationship have raised questions about the integrity of the Georgia election fraud case.
Critics argue that the alleged impropriety could undermine the credibility of the prosecution and potentially impact the outcome of the trial.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face up to over 300 years in prison.