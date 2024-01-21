Home > Gossip > Cher Cher's Sons Think 'Hypocrite' Mom Has 'No Business Controlling Their Lives' After Conservatorship Filing: Report Source: MEGA Cher has been blindsided by her own blood as sons Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono. By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 21 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Cher has been blindsided by her own blood as sons Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono have reportedly branded the 77-year-old superstar a controlling hypocrite — and a monster mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cher's 47-year-old son by late rocker Gregg Allman is battling his famous mother in a vicious legal war while Chaz, 54, whose dad was Cher's first hubby, Sonny Bono, blamed his lifelong emotional troubles on the Moonstruck Oscar winner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cher's sons have allegedly branded her a controlling hypocrite — and a monster mom.

Sources squeal both sons accuse Cher of weaponizing her $360 million fortune to control them and now want to cut all ties with the shattered star. "Elijah and Chaz think she's a hypocrite and has no business controlling their lives when she can't even manage her own life," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was a terrible mother, they'll both attest to that. But Elijah perhaps felt the brunt of it. She shipped him off to boarding school when he was seven. He had no relationship with his father at that time and he felt shut out by his mom," they added. According to the source, Elijah was allowed home on weekends, but Cher wasn't around, and he would go out with his friends and get in all sorts of trouble.

Source: MEGA Cher's son took a stand against his famous mom's petition for temporary sole conservatorship.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was a horrible influence. All she cared about was her career and men," the source alleged. Now, Cher is desperate to put troubled Elijah under her control with a court-ordered conservatorship, claiming she wants to keep him from blowing his fortune his dad left him. "What she wants is to control the money he gets from his late dad's trust," the insider shared. "He thinks she's out of her mind. He admits he has issues with addiction, but he just spent the last two months at rehab in Mexico."

Elijah insists he's "clean and sober" now. "He wants his mother off his back," tattled the source. Elijah filed papers saying "a conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time and proposed conservator [Cher] is unfit to serve." Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @elijahblueoffic/Instagram A source says Elijah and wife Marieangela King will fight Cher because "this is his life, not hers."

Though he admits he "struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been most responsible," Elijah claims he's under a doctor's care and "attending AA meetings." "I recently passed a drug test and am willing to submit to future drug tests," the musician states.

Article continues below advertisement

He's also filed to dismiss his divorce from Marieangela King, 36, who claimed Cher kidnapped him to put him in rehab, revealing they are reconciling now that he has found a "path to sobriety." He said he is not "comfortable having [his] mom as [his] conservator" and doesn't "need her help or support."

A source says Elijah and Marieangela will fight Cher because "this is his life, not hers," blabs the tipster. "If his mother had been there half his life, he wouldn't be in the mess he's in today. And Chaz tends to agree." Chaz and Elijah allegedly brand Cher a control freak and hypocrite.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lionel Hahn/MCT/Newscom/The Mega Agency Cher and Chaz Bono in 2010

Born a daughter named Chastity, Chaz lost his father on January 5, 1998, in a freak skiing accident in Lake Tahoe. Cher needed a long time to accept Chaz's gender change and sources say she's also critical of his longtime partner and fiancée, Shara Blue Mathes. "Chaz doesn't appreciate how his mom has tried to meddle and micromanage his wedding plans," said the spy. "He reasons if Cher doesn't have anything nice to say about Shara, then don't say anything at all. "Cher has put her kids through half a century of drama, and now all they want is for her to go away. They don't want her meddling — and they don't want or need her money." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cher's rep for comment.

Powered by RedCircle