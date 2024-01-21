Your tip
Ken Jennings Demanding $4 Million Increase to 'Jeopardy!' Salary After Mayim Bialik's Exit: Report

Ken Jennings reportedly wants ex-co-host Mayim Bialik's paycheck added to his!

Jan. 21 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

After Mayim Bialik's sudden removal as co-host of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings is reportedly pushing to get her $4 million salary added to his current salary, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bialik's controversial mid-December exit made room for Jennings to become the game show's sole host — and he's apparently demanding that his salary match his efforts!

Jennings was named the sole host of the TV game show in mid-December.

Despite only being the sole host for just a few weeks, Jennings is apparently already ruffling feathers with his salary demands.

"Behind the scenes, Ken is revealing a ruthless side," a source told the National Enquirer. "He wants both salaries to reflect the additional workload."

"He thinks he's entitled to the $4 million Mayim was making as well as his own salary!"

Sources claim Jenning's wants Bialik's paycheck since he's doing additional work as the show's sole host.

According to the report, insiders say Jennings has the TV quiz show over a barrel.

"Paying Ken double would still be far less than the $18 million Alex Trebek was making," a tipster noted. "The show cannot afford to lose Ken — and he knows it!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jeopardy! for comment.

Bialik took home $4 million as the co-host of the popular quiz show.

Jenning's alleged salary demands marks the latest squabble with the show's producers since they lost the longtime host. Trebek began the gig in 1987 and remained at the helm of Jeopardy! for 37 seasons. He hosted his final show on October 29, 2020, a tragic 10 days before his death on November 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.

After the longtime host's death, the show's future was seemingly in limbo, as execs struggled to find a host who could fill Trebek's shoes. A revolving door of guest hosts ensued before Bialik and Jennings were announced as co-hosts in July 2022.

Bialik announced she was fired from her hosting gig in mid-December.

A little over a year after they signed on to take turns hosting the quiz show, Bialik was abruptly dropped and Jennings was named the show's sole host.

Sony Pictures Televsion, which produces the show, said the decision to drop the Big Bang Theory alum and move forward with Jennings was done in an effort to maintain "continuity" with loyal viewers.

As this outlet reported, a bombshell report claimed Jennings bad-mouthed Bialik behind the scenes before her firing. The report claimed her co-host felt she wasn't "worthy" of sharing the spotlight with him.

During their reign as co-hosts, Bialik briefly paused her duties in solidarity with the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.

"By the time she came back, Ken managed to win over fans and convince bosses they didn't need two hosts — only him," a tipster said.

