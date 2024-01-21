Touchdown! 12 Stars With NFL Boos Other Than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Tony Romo has been vocal about how fortunate he was to have his wife, Candice Crawford Romo. The pair started dating in 2009 after meeting when Candice was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the couple have three children.

"It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it," he said. "And I think that that's a whole other level."