Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Taylor Swift

Touchdown! 12 Stars With NFL Boos Other Than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

stars with nfl boos aside from taylor swift travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Some of these NFL couples have tied the knot.

By:

Jan. 21 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alix Earle (Braxton Berrios)

alix earle braxton berrios
Source: MEGA

Alie Earle and Braxton Berrios previously said they were not 'exclusive.'

In November 2023, Alix Earle officially confirmed she and Braxton Berrios were an item after debuting at the 2023 ESPY Awards red carpet event. She disclosed the romance in a TikTok video, which featured their videos together.

Article continues below advertisement

Camille Kostek (Rob Gronkowski)

camille kostek rob gronkowski
Source: MEGA

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski met at a charity event.

It took Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski almost two years before going public with their relationship after meeting at a Goodwill charity event in 2013. They also debuted on each other's Instagram pages before marking their first red carpet event at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in 2016.

Candice Crawford Romo (Tony Romo)

candice crawford romo tony romo
Source: MEGA

Candice Crawford Romo and Tony Romo tied the knot two years after they started dating.

Tony Romo has been vocal about how fortunate he was to have his wife, Candice Crawford Romo. The pair started dating in 2009 after meeting when Candice was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the couple have three children.

"It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it," he said. "And I think that that's a whole other level."

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara (Russell Wilson)

ciara russell wilson
Source: MEGA

Ciara shares her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson asked Ciara for dinner after bumping into each other at a basketball game. They started sparking dating rumors in April 2015, and it did not take long for their relationship to bloom.

While they decided to remain celibate until marriage, things had been worth it as Wilson proposed to her in March 2016 and wed in July of the same year.

The couple now has three children: Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson.

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck (Tim Hasselbeck)

elisabeth hasselbeck tim hasselbeck
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Hasselbeck became a full-time mom and gave up her hectic TV schedule.

On July 6, 2022, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Tim Hasselbeck tied the knot at St. Mary's Church in Cranston, R.I. They are now parents to Grace Elisabeth, Taylor Thomas, and Isaiah Timothy.

"I'm just trying to figure out the Xs and Os about their practice schedules. I need a spreadsheet to figure all that out," she said of her kids on Fox & Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld (Josh Allen)

hailee steinfeld josh allen
Source: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their relationship private since they were first linked in May 2023.

While the other NFL couples get the spotlight, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are seemingly keeping what they have under wraps. They sparked dating rumors in March 2023 after the Buffalo Bills quarterback's breakup with Brittany Williams.

The athlete did not confirm or deny their relationship when he appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, but he did not comment on the hosts when they called Steinfeld his girlfriend.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Ann Sluss (Jake Funk)

hannah ann sluss jake funk
Source: MEGA

Hannah Ann Sluss dated Peter Weber before the NFL player.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk attended their first official red carpet event at the ESPY Awards in July 2022 after the romance rumors lurked around for months. According to the 27-year-old Bachelor Season 24 winner, they wanted to keep their relationship low-key.

"With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion," she told Us Weekly. "And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us."

Article continues below advertisement

Holly Robinson Peete (Rodney Peete)

holly robinson peete rodney peete
Source: MEGA

The pair celebrated their 28 years of marriage in 2023.

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete have been married since 1995, and they share four children — one of them, Rodney Peete Jr., works for the Dodgers.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson (Eric Johnson)

jessica simpson eric johnson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson only dated for six months before they got engaged.

In 2014, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson officially wed and started expanding their family. They have welcomed three kids so far.

In her interview with People in April 2022, she called her husband "a good dad and a good man" who "positive light in our family and encourages me to stay in the moment."

"It's about communicating and loving somebody," Jessica said. "We both have the same purpose and the same heart in what we're doing together. And that's important."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker (Eric Decker)

jessie james decker eric decker
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker met through their friends.

Former NFL player Eric Decker met Jessie James Decker in 2011, and the day became the beginning of their forever.

They wed in 2013, a year after Eric popped the question to her. They are expecting their fourth child and are already parents to Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey)

olivia culpo christian mccaffrey
Source: MEGA

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey took their relationship to the next level in April 2023.

In May 2019, Christian McCaffrey showed interest in Olivia Culpo when he liked one of her Instagram photos. Romance rumors became more prominent when they were spotted on a vacation in Mexico.

Before making things official, Culpo marked appearances at Carolina Panthers games that made the public support the buzz that the duo was truly an item.

After keeping their silence on their relationship, they finally embraced the spotlight and enjoyed the freedom while seeing each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles (Jonathan Owens)

simone biles jonathan owens
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles became an NFL wife in April 2023.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot twice: first was at the Harris County Courthouse in April 2023 and second in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They crossed paths months before their first public meeting in March 2020.

In December, Owens told "The Pivot Podcast" that he is the "catch" in the relationship.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.