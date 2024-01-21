Touchdown! 12 Stars With NFL Boos Other Than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Alix Earle (Braxton Berrios)
In November 2023, Alix Earle officially confirmed she and Braxton Berrios were an item after debuting at the 2023 ESPY Awards red carpet event. She disclosed the romance in a TikTok video, which featured their videos together.
Camille Kostek (Rob Gronkowski)
It took Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski almost two years before going public with their relationship after meeting at a Goodwill charity event in 2013. They also debuted on each other's Instagram pages before marking their first red carpet event at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in 2016.
Candice Crawford Romo (Tony Romo)
Tony Romo has been vocal about how fortunate he was to have his wife, Candice Crawford Romo. The pair started dating in 2009 after meeting when Candice was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the couple have three children.
"It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it," he said. "And I think that that's a whole other level."
Ciara (Russell Wilson)
Russell Wilson asked Ciara for dinner after bumping into each other at a basketball game. They started sparking dating rumors in April 2015, and it did not take long for their relationship to bloom.
While they decided to remain celibate until marriage, things had been worth it as Wilson proposed to her in March 2016 and wed in July of the same year.
The couple now has three children: Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck (Tim Hasselbeck)
On July 6, 2022, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Tim Hasselbeck tied the knot at St. Mary's Church in Cranston, R.I. They are now parents to Grace Elisabeth, Taylor Thomas, and Isaiah Timothy.
"I'm just trying to figure out the Xs and Os about their practice schedules. I need a spreadsheet to figure all that out," she said of her kids on Fox & Friends.
Hailee Steinfeld (Josh Allen)
While the other NFL couples get the spotlight, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are seemingly keeping what they have under wraps. They sparked dating rumors in March 2023 after the Buffalo Bills quarterback's breakup with Brittany Williams.
The athlete did not confirm or deny their relationship when he appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, but he did not comment on the hosts when they called Steinfeld his girlfriend.
Hannah Ann Sluss (Jake Funk)
Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk attended their first official red carpet event at the ESPY Awards in July 2022 after the romance rumors lurked around for months. According to the 27-year-old Bachelor Season 24 winner, they wanted to keep their relationship low-key.
"With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion," she told Us Weekly. "And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us."
Holly Robinson Peete (Rodney Peete)
Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete have been married since 1995, and they share four children — one of them, Rodney Peete Jr., works for the Dodgers.
Jessica Simpson (Eric Johnson)
In 2014, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson officially wed and started expanding their family. They have welcomed three kids so far.
In her interview with People in April 2022, she called her husband "a good dad and a good man" who "positive light in our family and encourages me to stay in the moment."
"It's about communicating and loving somebody," Jessica said. "We both have the same purpose and the same heart in what we're doing together. And that's important."
Jessie James Decker (Eric Decker)
Former NFL player Eric Decker met Jessie James Decker in 2011, and the day became the beginning of their forever.
They wed in 2013, a year after Eric popped the question to her. They are expecting their fourth child and are already parents to Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest.
Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey)
In May 2019, Christian McCaffrey showed interest in Olivia Culpo when he liked one of her Instagram photos. Romance rumors became more prominent when they were spotted on a vacation in Mexico.
Before making things official, Culpo marked appearances at Carolina Panthers games that made the public support the buzz that the duo was truly an item.
After keeping their silence on their relationship, they finally embraced the spotlight and enjoyed the freedom while seeing each other.
Simone Biles (Jonathan Owens)
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot twice: first was at the Harris County Courthouse in April 2023 and second in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They crossed paths months before their first public meeting in March 2020.
In December, Owens told "The Pivot Podcast" that he is the "catch" in the relationship.