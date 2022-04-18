Rep. Madison Cawthorn Accused Of Using Taxpayer Money At Fancy Resort

Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn is in hot water with his own constituents after it was revealed the young politician spent upwards of $5,000 in what he claims was “legislative planning food and beverage” while at a luxurious North Carolina hotel over the summer.

In a surprising development that has left North Carolina citizens outraged, the 26-year-old representative reportedly spent $2,950 on August 9 while residing at Skylaranna – an opulent getaway resort in Cawthorn’s hometown of Hendersonville.