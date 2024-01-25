Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Megyn Kelly Predicts Nikki Haley Will Be 'Humiliated' by Donald Trump in South Carolina Primary

megyn kelly declares donald trump nikki haley pp
Source: @megynkelly/youtube;mega

Megyn Kelly slammed Nikki Haley's decision to continue her campaign.

By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly predicted Nikki Haley will be "humiliated" by Donald Trump in her native South Carolina's primary election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly made her argument for why there's "no path" for Haley to secure her party's presidential nomination while discussing New Hampshire's primary results on her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show.

megyn kelly youtube
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Kelly claimed Trump has already 'won' and 'it's over' for Haley's campaign.

While Haley's team hoped New Hampshire voters would help close the gap on Trump's lead, the former South Carolina Governor finished eleven points behind the ex-president on Tuesday. Trump prevailed with 54.3 percent of the vote to Haley's 43.3 percent.

Despite the Trump campaign's recent wins, Haley took the second-place finish on the chin and set her sights on the next primary election in her home state on February 24.

Meanwhile, Kelly was baffled by Haley's decision to continue campaigning.

rnc ronna mcdaniel nikki haley drop out gop primary unite donald trump
Source: MEGA

Haley lost by 11 points to Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

"I don't know what Nikki Haley is going to do," Kelly said. "I don't know if she's actually going to get out before she gets humiliated in her home state where he's beating her by 30 points, or if she's just going to kind of stick around kind of collecting random delegates."

"I have no idea what she's doing, but it's over. She's done. So we can pretend as long as she wants. He's won."

donald trump tim scott nikki haley ties new hampshire victory speech
Source: MEGA

Kelly said Haley would be 'humiliated' and 'crushed' by Trump in her native state.

In case she didn't make her doubts about Haley's campaign clear enough, Kelly mocked the former UN ambassador's speech following Tuesday night's loss in which she declared, "This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go."

"She lost! She talking about this like, 'Onward we go! Thank you so much! It's on!'" Kelly laughed. "It's a double loss and she's about to get crushed in South Carolina. There's no path."

donald trump attacks kayleigh mcenany nh good night joe biden
Source: MEGA

Kelly said Trump's 'one-on-one' opponent needs to be 'someone who Republicans like.'

"Trump's definitely got his fair share of baggage and then some that Republicans should be considering in deciding who to nominate, but the other one needs to be someone who Republicans like," Kelly added. "And for whatever reason, the way this campaign has come down, they don't like Nikki Haley anymore."

