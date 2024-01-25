Megyn Kelly Predicts Nikki Haley Will Be 'Humiliated' by Donald Trump in South Carolina Primary
Megyn Kelly predicted Nikki Haley will be "humiliated" by Donald Trump in her native South Carolina's primary election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly made her argument for why there's "no path" for Haley to secure her party's presidential nomination while discussing New Hampshire's primary results on her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show.
While Haley's team hoped New Hampshire voters would help close the gap on Trump's lead, the former South Carolina Governor finished eleven points behind the ex-president on Tuesday. Trump prevailed with 54.3 percent of the vote to Haley's 43.3 percent.
Despite the Trump campaign's recent wins, Haley took the second-place finish on the chin and set her sights on the next primary election in her home state on February 24.
Meanwhile, Kelly was baffled by Haley's decision to continue campaigning.
"I don't know what Nikki Haley is going to do," Kelly said. "I don't know if she's actually going to get out before she gets humiliated in her home state where he's beating her by 30 points, or if she's just going to kind of stick around kind of collecting random delegates."
"I have no idea what she's doing, but it's over. She's done. So we can pretend as long as she wants. He's won."
In case she didn't make her doubts about Haley's campaign clear enough, Kelly mocked the former UN ambassador's speech following Tuesday night's loss in which she declared, "This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go."
"She lost! She talking about this like, 'Onward we go! Thank you so much! It's on!'" Kelly laughed. "It's a double loss and she's about to get crushed in South Carolina. There's no path."
"Trump's definitely got his fair share of baggage and then some that Republicans should be considering in deciding who to nominate, but the other one needs to be someone who Republicans like," Kelly added. "And for whatever reason, the way this campaign has come down, they don't like Nikki Haley anymore."