WATCH: Nikki Haley Heckled by Donald Trump Supporter During New Hampshire Campaign Rally — 'Get Out of Here!'
Nikki Haley was heckled by one of Donald Trump’s supporters during a campaign rally in New Hampshire this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The awkward incident unfolded on Monday as Haley made a last-minute push for her 2024 campaign ahead of New Hampshire’s GOP primary on Tuesday.
But while the former South Carolina governor appeared to entertain the heckler’s amusing marriage proposal, she quickly shot the idea down after learning that the man planned to vote for Trump in the upcoming primary.
“Nikki! Will you marry me?” the man shouted during one of Haley’s five campaign stops in New Hampshire on Monday.
“Are you going to vote for me?” Haley quipped.
“Oh,” she said after the man announced that he was “voting for Trump” on Tuesday. “Get out of here.”
The incident on Monday came only a few days after a group of protestors were escorted out of another one of Haley’s campaign rallies in Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend.
A group of five climate protestors reportedly derailed the former UN ambassador’s Nashua rally on Saturday when they started to chant and accuse Haley of being a “climate criminal.”
Haley later defended the protestors after they were quickly escorted out of the campaign rally venue.
“My husband and other military men and women sacrifice for us every day for her to be able to do that,” Haley said of the incident.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley and Trump are set to face off in New Hampshire on Tuesday during the state’s 2024 GOP primary race.
According to a New Hampshire poll taken shortly before the state’s primary election, Haley was polling roughly 20% below Trump with an average of 36.7%. The ex-president maintained a strong 54.9%.
"When you go out on Tuesday, you're going to decide: do you want more of the same, or do you want something new?” Haley asked the New Hampshire crowd during a stop in Franklin on Tuesday.
Jim Merrill, a Republican strategist based in New Hampshire, claimed that Haley “has a shot” on Tuesday if enough independent voters turn out to vote.
"Nikki Haley has a shot here tomorrow and that shot is having enough Republican voters stay home, then a large undeclared turnout," Merrill said regarding Haley’s chances of beating Trump in the New Hampshire GOP primary.
Meanwhile, Trump recently targeted Haley now that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination.
The embattled ex-president nicknamed Haley “Nimbra” in reference to her Indian roots and argued that the former UN ambassador “doesn’t have what it takes” to be the GOP nominee for president in November.
“Anyway, it doesn’t matter, because Nimbra doesn’t have what it takes,” Trump charged last week. “She’s weak on China, Russia, Borders, and Crime, but never saw a war she didn’t like.”
The results of the New Hampshire GOP primary race are expected to be announced shortly after the polls close on Tuesday night at 8 PM EST.