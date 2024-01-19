Nikki Haley Accused of Cheating on Husband Before Becoming Governor of South Carolina: Report
Nikki Haley was accused of cheating on her husband with two different men before she was elected governor of South Carolina in 2010, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as Haley, 51, continues her campaign for the 2024 Republican primary, several sources have stepped forward to accuse the GOP politician of having two affairs more than 15 years ago.
According to Daily Mail, sources claimed Haley allegedly had two different affairs with Will Folks, now 49, and Larry Marchant, now 61, in 2007 and 2008, respectively.
Folks served as Haley’s communications consultant at the time of the alleged affair while Marchant worked as a South Carolina lobbyist.
Even more shocking was Daily Mail’s claim that both Folks and Marchant signed sworn affidavits alleging that they shared sexual relationships with the South Carolina politician in 2007 and 2008.
"Representative Haley and I shared our first kiss while sitting in her parked car outside of MacDougal's restaurant and bar in downtown Columbia, S.C.,” Folks reportedly wrote in his affidavit in October 2010.
“This kiss took place in early 2007 following an evening with friends at the nearby Liberty Taproom,” he continued. “After this first kiss, Rep. Haley drove us to the parking lot behind the neighborhood center at Emily Douglas Park where we parked for approximately forty-five minutes.”
“There we slid back the seats of her Cadillac SUV so that Rep. Haley could climb on top of me,” Folks alleged further.
Marchant alleged in his affidavit that he and Haley shared “dinner, drinks, and sex” during a Salt Lake City conference in June 2008, according to Daily Mail.
“Rep. Nikki Haley and I were in Salt Lake City attending a conference together on June 14-15, 2008,” Marchant wrote in 2010. “We were both staying at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown.”
“After a night together of dinner and drinks with other participants of the conference, Rep. Haley and I returned to the hotel together,” Marchant alleged further. “We went back to her room where we had sexual intercourse, and I spent the remainder of the evening.”
“I came forward publicly on this matter only after being contacted by the press and after hearing Rep. Haley claim that she had been One Hundred Percent faithful to her husband in response to the Folk's allegations when I knew her statements were absolutely false,” he concluded.
Marchant’s wife later cited her husband and Haley’s alleged affair in court documents connected to the pair’s divorce in 2013.
Meanwhile, Daily Mail claimed other GOP insiders have since come forward to corroborate Folks and Marchant’s affair allegations against Haley.
“When she was having the affairs, she and her husband were having a lot of problems and were on the verge of divorce,” one of Haley’s ex-staffers told Daily Mail.
“There's no question she and Will were having an affair,” the staffer added.
“A lot of people saw her sitting on laps, wrapped arm in arm,” another source alleged. “I saw her myself when she was sitting on Larry's lap.”
Haley has denied the affair allegations against her and insisted that she has been “100% faithful” to her husband, Michael Haley, since their marriage in 1996.
“I have been 100% faithful to my husband throughout our 13 years of marriage,” Haley said when Folks first exposed their alleged affair in 2010. “This claim against me is categorically and totally false.”