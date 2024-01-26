Gavin Newsom Slams 'Pathetically Weak' Republicans Who 'Just Completely Roll Over' for Donald Trump: 'It is a Disgrace'
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently slammed the “pathetically weak” congressional Republicans who “just completely rolled over” for ex-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Newsom’s scathing remarks on Thursday came shortly after congressional Republicans like Senator Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson walked away from a deal that would help secure the southern border.
According to Mediaite, Trump ordered members of the House and Senate GOP to walk away from a border deal with Democrats this week so the ex-president could campaign on the issue of immigration during the 2024 election cycle.
“Politics on this have changed,” McConnell reportedly told his GOP colleagues in a private meeting earlier this week. “We don’t want to do anything to undermine him.”
Newsom called McConnell’s decision to walk away from a border deal “shameful.” The California governor also called House Speaker Johnson “weak” for “rolling over” to appease ex-President Trump.
“Mitch McConnell, I thought that was shameful what was reported,” Newsom told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner on Thursday night. “Just completely rolling over and capitulating.”
“Don’t even get me started with the weakness of the current speaker of the House,” he continued. “I mean, they don’t want a deal. Period.”
Newsom went on to discuss the southern border and the ongoing issue of immigration. He called the GOP’s decision to walk away from a potential border deal a “disgrace.”
“I think it is a disgrace what the Republican Party is doing, what Donald Trump is doing,” the California governor charged. “And this is hidden in plain sight. He sent out a tweet or some truth whatever saying: Kill it.”
“And these guys are so weak,” Newsom continued. “It’s just so pathetically weak, this Republican Party.”
“It is shameful,” he concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Newsom’s remarks on MSNBC on Thursday night came after the Senate minority leader announced that “politics on this have changed” regarding the southern border.
Newsom’s MSNBC interview also came shortly after Trump took to Truth Social last week to quash a potential border deal between congressional Republicans and Democrats.
“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” Trump wrote last Wednesday.
“Also, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER,” he added.
“Remember, without Strong Borders and Honest Elections, we don’t have a Country!”
Flash forward to this week, and congressional Republicans reportedly walked away from a deal that would help to stop the alleged “invasion” taking place at the southern border.