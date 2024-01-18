'I'm Not Worried': Mike Johnson Dismisses Marjorie Taylor Greene's Threat to Oust Him as House Speaker
Mike Johnson recently dismissed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to oust him as House Speaker over a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Johnson ascended to the role of House Speaker in October following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster weeks earlier, Greene threatened to file a motion to vacate the chair over the weekend.
According to Greene, she would file a motion to vacate the chair if Speaker Johnson moved forward and worked with Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden to provide $60 billion in funding to Ukraine amid the nation’s ongoing defensive war with Russia.
“I told Speaker Johnson if he made that deal in exchange for $60 billion for Ukraine, I would vacate the chair,” Greene told Fox News on Sunday. “And I still stand by those words.”
But Johnson dismissed Greene’s threat this week and said that he was “not worried” about the GOP congresswoman’s remarks.
“I have a job to do,” Johnson told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night. “We all have to do our jobs.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is very upset about the lack of oversight over the funding and over the lack of an articulation of a plan, as am I,” he continued. “I’ve talked with her about it personally at great length and she’s made her position very clear.”
“We have to do our job,” Johnson explained further. “We have to continue to ensure that we’re covering all these bases, and we’ll see how this all shakes out.”
“I’m not worried about that. I got a job to do here,” he concluded. “And we have to make sure we get the answers that we demanded.”
If Greene did file a motion to vacate the chair over the $60 billion Ukraine aid package, the House would be forced to hold a vote on whether to oust Johnson as House Speaker.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson ascended to the role of House Speaker on October 25 after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was booted from the position on October 3.
McCarthy was ousted after GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate on October 2. McCarthy was gone less than 24 hours later.
“I want to say to the American people, on behalf of all of us here, we hear you,” Johnson said after being elected the 56th speaker of the House in October. “We know the challenges you’re facing.”
“We know that there’s a lot going on in our country, domestically and abroad, and we are ready to get to work again to solve those problems and we will,” he continued.
“Our mission here is to serve you well, to restore the people’s faith in this House, in this great and essential institution.”
Johnson has faced substantial backlash since becoming House Speaker last year – particularly in connection to his close ties to the Christian right and concerns regarding his finances.