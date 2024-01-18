Doja Cat's Brother Accused of Knocking Out Singer's Teeth in Shocking Restraining Order Request Filing
Doja Cat’s brother was recently accused of knocking out the singer’s teeth in a shocking restraining order request filed by Doja’s mother, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Doja’s mother, Deborah Sawyer, made the startling allegations against the 28-year-old rapper’s older brother, Raman Dlamini, in a permanent restraining order request filed in Los Angeles on January 12.
According to Sawyer, Dlamini knocked out Doja’s teeth and committed other “physical and verbal abuse” against the singer. It is currently unclear exactly when the alleged abuse transpired.
“Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning [manner],” Doja’s mother wrote, per the restraining order request obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.
Sawyer also alleged that Dlamini made Doja “feel unsafe and traumatized.” Dlamini also allegedly stole and damaged the Best Friend hitmaker’s personal property.
Meanwhile, Doja’s mother also claimed that her son, 30, physically abused and threatened her several times over the course of the past year. The most recent incident allegedly occurred earlier this month.
Although Sawyer was granted several temporary restraining orders against her son starting in 2017, the orders have since expired. Sawyer was granted another temporary restraining order earlier this month pending a hearing for the permanent restraining order request.
According to TMZ, Doja would not be protected under her mother’s restraining order against Dlamini. The Paint the Town Red singer would have to file her own restraining order request against her brother.
