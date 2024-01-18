Don Lemon Had to Launch New Show on Elon's X After Ousted Anchor Deemed 'Untouchable' By Networks: Report
Don Lemon's self-professed colossal comeback has come on a much smaller stage!
According to insiders, the ousted CNN anchor was forced to reset his overblown expectations by settling for a social media show on Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim Lemon wasn't welcomed at any major news networks after his disgraced departure from CNN last April.
"Don has worn out his welcome and burned too many bridges and now he is TV poison," a source close to the former anchor told the National Enquirer.
The 57-year-old anchor claims The Don Lemon Show — his new media company's first project— will allow him to be back "bigger, bolder, freer," but even friends say this was his only option for repairing his ruined reputation.
The ex-anchor was run out of CNN after allegations of staff abuse, a string of clashes with co-hosts and misogynistic comments about GOP presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley.
"He was virtually untouchable — and he was clueless about it," an ABC insider spilled. "I know nobody wants to hire him here!"
Insiders allege Lemon believed he could use industry connections to worm his way back into the biz, leading the disgraced anchor to commandeer a lavish party for The View co-host Sunny Hostin last summer in an alleged attempt to sway the ladies into making him the daytime talk show's first male co-host.
But sources snickered that the ladies didn't want to carry his baggage and sent him packing!
Insiders at NewsNation and Fox News reportedly told the outlet that Lemon's reps went to those networks hat in hand — but execs turned a deaf ear.
"He's delusional if he thinks he'll be back on TV anytime soon," a tipster said. "Nobody will touch him with a ten-foot pole!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lemon's rep for comment.
While his new show's platform might not be exactly what he had in mind, he won't be the only ousted anchor that's trying to revive their once popular programs on social media.
Two days before Lemon's departure from CNN, Fox News cut ties with controversial primetime anchor Tucker Carlson following a massive settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems. Carlson repeated many of the baseless conspiracy theories about their voting machines on his program.
After being fired by his longtime network, Carlson converted his garage into a home studio and announced he would be bringing his program to X. Though the two often took jabs at each other while they were still on-air at their former networks, insiders said the two had been texting after their shocking dismissals last spring.