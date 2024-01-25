Ex-Trump Deputy Press Secretary Shares Receipt of Money Sent to Nikki Haley Campaign After His Donation Threat

It was a clear show of support for Haley and a dig at Trump who hours ago had said donors would be exiled from his camp following his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

"We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!" he wrote via Truth Social.

Matthews had previously served as deputy White House press secretary from June 2020 to Jan. 2021. The self-described "lifelong Republican" resigned over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, later testifying before the House panel.