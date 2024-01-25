Ex-Trump Deputy Press Secretary Shares Receipt of Money Sent to Nikki Haley Campaign After His Donation Threat
An ex-staffer who worked closely with former president Donald Trump made a public declaration that she sent money to Nikki Haley's campaign after he warned that donors would be "permanently barred" from MAGA camp, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sarah Matthews took to X, formerly Twitter, with a receipt of her contribution. "Done. Join me in donating to @NikkiHaley here," she wrote alongside a link on Wednesday.
It was a clear show of support for Haley and a dig at Trump who hours ago had said donors would be exiled from his camp following his victory in the New Hampshire primary.
"We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!" he wrote via Truth Social.
Matthews had previously served as deputy White House press secretary from June 2020 to Jan. 2021. The self-described "lifelong Republican" resigned over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, later testifying before the House panel.
She had said his supporters "truly latch on to every word and every tweet that he says," and that she feared the president was "pouring gasoline on the fire" at the time.
Matthews, more recently, made headlines when she echoed concerns from Haley. "I think it's fair to question his mental acuity," she said of Trump.
"And I do think that Nikki Haley was right to call this out," added Matthews. "Obviously Trump is not that much younger than [81-year-old] Biden. He's definitely no spring chicken."
Earlier this week, Trump, 77, fired back at another former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who happens to be Matthews' former mentor, after she advised him to focus on uniting the party and winning over independent voters.
McEnany suggested on Fox News that Trump take a more cordial approach instead of trashing Haley after she listened to his victory speech.
"This speech was a speech to dispose of the last remaining competitor, if you could call it that," McEnany explained. "If I'm Trump, I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election. I take the posture of a presumptive nominee."
Trump shut down McEnany's unsolicited advice via his social media platform and told her to send over her recommendations to the former South Carolina governor.
"I don't need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox," wrote Trump in response. "Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, 'Birdbrain,' and she's telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!"
The GOP frontrunner blasted the network in another post, writing, "CNN & MSDNC TREATED MY BIG, DOUBLE DIGIT VICTORY OVER BIRDBRAIN, BETTER THAN FOX!"