Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Nikki Haley

Ex-Trump Deputy Press Secretary Shares Receipt of Money Sent to Nikki Haley Campaign After His Donation Threat

trump deputy press secretary donates nikki haley barred maga camp pp
Source: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA; Matias J. Ocner/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Sarah Matthews announced that she donated to Nikki Haley's campaign and asked others to do the same.

By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

An ex-staffer who worked closely with former president Donald Trump made a public declaration that she sent money to Nikki Haley's campaign after he warned that donors would be "permanently barred" from MAGA camp, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sarah Matthews took to X, formerly Twitter, with a receipt of her contribution. "Done. Join me in donating to @NikkiHaley here," she wrote alongside a link on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

It was a clear show of support for Haley and a dig at Trump who hours ago had said donors would be exiled from his camp following his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

"We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!" he wrote via Truth Social.

Matthews had previously served as deputy White House press secretary from June 2020 to Jan. 2021. The self-described "lifelong Republican" resigned over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, later testifying before the House panel.

Article continues below advertisement
trump deputy press secretary donates nikki haley barred maga camp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

It was a clear show of support for Haley and a dig at Trump who hours ago had said donors would be exiled from his camp following his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

She had said his supporters "truly latch on to every word and every tweet that he says," and that she feared the president was "pouring gasoline on the fire" at the time.

Matthews, more recently, made headlines when she echoed concerns from Haley. "I think it's fair to question his mental acuity," she said of Trump.

"And I do think that Nikki Haley was right to call this out," added Matthews. "Obviously Trump is not that much younger than [81-year-old] Biden. He's definitely no spring chicken."

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Trump, 77, fired back at another former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who happens to be Matthews' former mentor, after she advised him to focus on uniting the party and winning over independent voters.

McEnany suggested on Fox News that Trump take a more cordial approach instead of trashing Haley after she listened to his victory speech.

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley
trump deputy press secretary donates nikki haley barred maga camp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Matthews had previously served as deputy White House press secretary from June 2020 to Jan. 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"This speech was a speech to dispose of the last remaining competitor, if you could call it that," McEnany explained. "If I'm Trump, I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election. I take the posture of a presumptive nominee."

Trump shut down McEnany's unsolicited advice via his social media platform and told her to send over her recommendations to the former South Carolina governor.

trump deputy press secretary donates nikki haley barred maga camp
Source: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany seen here during a news conference in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox," wrote Trump in response. "Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, 'Birdbrain,' and she's telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The GOP frontrunner blasted the network in another post, writing, "CNN & MSDNC TREATED MY BIG, DOUBLE DIGIT VICTORY OVER BIRDBRAIN, BETTER THAN FOX!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.