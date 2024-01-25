Donald Trump Publishes 37 Posts About Accuser E. Jean Carroll in the Span of 20 Minutes Ahead of Defamation Trial

Donald Trump published nearly 40 posts about his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, in the span of 20 minutes ahead of his defamation trial this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In an interesting development to come just hours before Trump’s defamation trial was set to kick off again in Manhattan on Thursday, the embattled ex-president took to Truth Social on Wednesday night to publish a whopping 37 posts about his sexual assault accuser.