'America Can Do Better': Nikki Haley Criticizes Donald Trump After $83.3 Million Defamation Verdict

Haley, who is one of the few remaining contenders against Trump for the Republican nomination, took the opportunity to scrutinize him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we're talking about $83 million in damages," she posted following the announcement of the verdict on Friday evening.

"We're not talking about fixing the border. We're not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden," she continued.