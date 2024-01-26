Donald Trump Secretly Behind RNC Plan to Make Him the Presumptive GOP Nominee, CNN's Kaitlan Collins Says
CNN's Kaitlan Collins claims that former President Donald Trump was secretly behind the Republican National Committee's plan to name him as the presumptive GOP nominee for president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This comes after the RNC faced widespread backlash for considering the resolution despite only two primary contests taking place and Nikki Haley's continued presence in the race.
Traditionally, the RNC remains neutral during the GOP presidential primary season. However, the plan to recognize the former president as the presumptive nominee was met with criticism, leading Trump to publicly renounce it.
He stated that, for the sake of party unity, the RNC should not move forward with the resolution and that he would instead follow the "Old Fashioned" way of finishing the process at the ballot box.
But, according to Collins, Trump had initially supported the measure. She reported that an ally of Trump had proposed making him the presumptive Republican nominee, but later withdrew the proposal after Trump distanced himself from it.
Collins claimed that Trump's campaign had initially signed off on the resolution, but backlash within the party arose once it became public.
This revelation raises questions about Trump's intentions and his level of influence within the GOP. By secretly supporting the resolution, Trump shows a desire to secure the nomination before the primary season is fully underway.
This move has surprised and disappointed some within the party, including Nikki Haley, who expressed her disapproval of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's endorsement of Trump.
In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Haley criticized Trump for trying to name himself the nominee already. She described him as "totally unhinged" and accused him of behaving like a definitive "Washington insider."
Since the initial news of the RNC's plan to name Trump the presumptive nominee, several Republican mouthpieces and Trump supporters have called for Haley to drop out of the race.
During an appearance on Fox News immediately following Trump's New Hampshire victory on Tuesday, January 23, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was the first to publicly state it was time for Haley to make her exit.
"In my view, the general election really begins tonight. I think the Republican primary, for all intents and purposes, is over tonight. And I think the party and the country are better off if we see that for what it is," he said.
McDaniel also told Fox News that she didn't see a path for Haley going forward.
"I think she's run a great campaign, but I do think there is a message that's coming out from the voters which is very clear: We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump, and we need to make sure we beat Joe Biden," she told the outlet.
"It is 10 months away until the November election, and we can't wait any longer to put out foot on the gas to beat the worst president, to beat a president that's kept our borders open, allowed fentanyl to pour through, allowed inflation to go rampant," McDaniel continued. "He is hurting the American people, and we need to do everything we can to unite so that we can defeat him."