Donald Trump Secretly Behind RNC Plan to Make Him the Presumptive GOP Nominee, CNN's Kaitlan Collins Says

This comes after the RNC faced widespread backlash for considering the resolution despite only two primary contests taking place and Nikki Haley's continued presence in the race.

The RNC were planning on naming him the presumptive nominee after just two contest.

Traditionally, the RNC remains neutral during the GOP presidential primary season. However, the plan to recognize the former president as the presumptive nominee was met with criticism, leading Trump to publicly renounce it.

He stated that, for the sake of party unity, the RNC should not move forward with the resolution and that he would instead follow the "Old Fashioned" way of finishing the process at the ballot box.

But, according to Collins, Trump had initially supported the measure. She reported that an ally of Trump had proposed making him the presumptive Republican nominee, but later withdrew the proposal after Trump distanced himself from it.

Collins claimed that Trump's campaign had initially signed off on the resolution, but backlash within the party arose once it became public.