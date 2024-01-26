Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in Damages for Defaming E. Jean Carroll
A jury has delivered a stunning verdict against former President Donald Trump, finding him liable for $83.3 million in damages in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The damages awarded include $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million in "reputational repair," and $65 million in punitive damages. The case revolves around Carroll's allegations in a 2019 article that Trump had raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Trump vehemently denied the accusations and launched a series of attacks on Carroll on Truth Social, which led to her suing him for defamation and a separate civil claim for the alleged rape.
The trial, overseen by Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, focused solely on the amount of damages to be awarded. Carroll's legal team highlighted Trump's continued attacks on their client after the previous trial's verdict.
During the trial, Trump briefly took the stand in his defense but was scolded by the judge for speaking over his attorneys and disrupting the courtroom.
Most of Trump's comments were struck from the record as they violated the judge's ruling not to relitigate the previous trial's verdict.
- Deion Sanders' $3 Million Defamation Judgement Against Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Overturned By Higher Court
- Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Expedite $148M Payment to Defamed Georgia Election Workers, Judge Rules
- Stormy Daniels Forced To Pay Donald Trump $300,000 After Court Rejects Defamation Case Appeal: 'I Will Go To Jail Before I Pay A Penny'
Trump caused a scene by storming out of the courtroom during the closing arguments by Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan.
Kaplan urged the jury to issue compensatory damages of at least $24 million to compensate Carroll for the reputational harm caused by Trump and "unusually high punitive damages" to prevent further defamation and attacks.
The jury, consisting of nine individuals instructed by Judge Kaplan to protect their anonymity, began deliberations and reached a verdict shortly before 4 PM ET.
The verdict form asked the jury to decide on compensatory damages for reputational and emotional harm, as well as punitive damages based on whether Trump acted maliciously or with disregard for Carroll's rights.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump was not present in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Reports indicate that he left the New York courthouse to attend a campaign event in Nevada. This verdict represents a significant blow to Trump, as he is now liable for a substantial amount in damages for defaming the former Elle journalist.
Trump has continued to deny every allegation against him and shows no sign of reigning back his rhetoric against Carroll.