Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in Damages for Defaming E. Jean Carroll

The trial, overseen by Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, focused solely on the amount of damages to be awarded. Carroll's legal team highlighted Trump's continued attacks on their client after the previous trial's verdict.

During the trial, Trump briefly took the stand in his defense but was scolded by the judge for speaking over his attorneys and disrupting the courtroom.

Most of Trump's comments were struck from the record as they violated the judge's ruling not to relitigate the previous trial's verdict.