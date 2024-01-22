Donald Trump's Infamous 'Access Hollywood' Tape WILL NOT Be Shown at Defamation Trial as Ex-prez Prepares to Testify: Report
Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape will not be shown at the ex-president’s latest defamation trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Trump prepares to testify in connection to the second defamation lawsuit filed against him by accuser E. Jean Carroll, the New York jury overseeing the proceedings will not hear the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood recording.
According to the New York Post, the jury will also not hear the testimony of two additional women who previously accused Trump of abuse.
Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, revealed over the weekend that neither the Access Hollywood tape nor the two additional Trump accusers’ testimonies would be heard at the latest defamation trial so as to keep the ongoing proceedings “focused.”
Trump’s two additional accusers, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, previously testified at the first defamation and sexual assault trial against Trump in May 2023.
Stoynoff alleged that Trump “forcibly kissed her against her will” while she was conducting an interview with him in 2005.
Meanwhile, Leeds alleged that Trump “abruptly groped her against her will” while the pair were traveling on the same flight in the 1970s.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a Manhattan federal court jury is currently considering whether the already embattled ex-president owes Carroll more than the $5 million judgement awarded to her following her first defamation and sexual assault case against Trump last year.
While the Access Hollywood tape was initially scheduled to be introduced into the latest defamation case, as well as Stoynoff and Leeds’s testimonies, Carroll’s attorney made a last-minute decision not to introduce those pieces of evidence.
The 2005 Access Hollywood tape was particularly noteworthy because Trump appeared to admit to “moving” on a married woman while making lewd comments about another woman while with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush.
"I moved on her actually. You know she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I'll admit it,” Trump said in the 2005 hot-mic recording. “I did try and f--- her, she was married."
“I moved on her like a b----,” Trump continued at the time. “I couldn't get there and she was married.”
Even more shocking was Trump’s claim that could grab a woman “by the p----” and that “when you're a star they let you do it.”
“I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait,” he said. “And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything."
"Grab them by the p----,” Trump added. “You can do anything."
But while the Access Hollywood tape will not be played for the jury in Trump’s latest defamation trial, the judge overseeing the matter – Judge Lewis Kaplan – recently instructed the jury to accept the findings and evidence already presented at last year’s trial.
Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll’s sexual assault accusations against him, and Carroll’s attorney predicted that the ex-president will continue to defame Carroll despite already being found liable for defamation and sexual assault.
“Such statements are of course relevant to the issue of punitive damages, as they illustrate that [Trump] has no intention of ceasing his defamation campaign against Ms. Carroll, even in the face of judicial proceedings in which his liability for defaming her is settled,” Carroll’s attorney noted.