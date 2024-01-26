Judge Threatens to 'Lock Up' Alina Habba Ahead of Closing Arguments in Defamation Trial as Donald Trump Storms Out of Courtroom

"You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup," Judge Kaplan reportedly warned Habba. "Sit down."

Trump then reportedly stormed out of the courtroom shortly after closing arguments in the case began.

According to NBC News, Trump "abruptly stormed out of court" after Carroll's lawyer told jurors that the ex-president "is a liar" who thinks "the rules don't apply to him."

"The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom," Judge Kaplan said as Trump stormed out.