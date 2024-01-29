WATCH: Nikki Haley's South Carolina Campaign Rally Derailed by Angry 'America First' Trump Supporter — 'No New Wars!'
Nikki Haley was interrupted by an “America First” Donald Trump supporter during her campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The sudden incident unfolded on Sunday as Haley campaigned in South Carolina ahead of the state’s GOP primary race on February 24.
Haley was criticizing President Joe Biden and his foreign policy decisions in the Middle East when she was abruptly interrupted by a man protesting the military-industrial complex.
The protestor also shouted “America First” and demanded “no new wars” before he was escorted out of the campaign rally venue.
“When have we ever let men and women sit there and take strikes like that, and do nothing to stop it? He’s done nothing!” Haley said of President Biden before she was interrupted.
“He’s got to stop trying to get back into an Iran deal that doesn’t help us,” she added. “And he’s got to start making sure that we show American strength.”
Haley’s South Carolina campaign rally was then temporarily derailed by the Trump supporter.
“No new wars! I’m done with the military-industrial complex!” the man shouted. “We know who your money comes from Nikki. We know!”
“We’re sick of the wars and we want America First,” the man added.
Haley responded by saying that “none of us want new wars.” She also defended the heckler’s right to protest as he was booted from the venue by security.
“You know, don’t be offended by that,” the former South Carolina governor said as the heckler was removed. “Because my husband and every military member sacrifice every day for his right to do that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident on Sunday marked the second time in less than one week that Haley was interrupted by a Trump supporter during a GOP primary campaign rally.
A similar incident transpired in New Hampshire on January 22.
Haley was making one last push ahead of the New Hampshire GOP primary last Monday when she was heckled by a man who “proposed” to the Republican presidential candidate before revealing that he planned to vote for ex-President Trump.
“Nikki! Will you marry me?” the man shouted.
“Are you going to vote for me?” Haley quipped.
“Oh,” she said after the man announced that he was “voting for Trump” in the New Hampshire GOP primary. “Get out of here.”
Yet another incident transpired in New Hampshire last weekend when Haley was interrupted once again – this time by a group of climate protestors.
A group of five climate protestors derailed the former UN ambassador’s campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire on January 20. They chanted and accused Haley of being a “climate criminal.”
“My husband and other military men and women sacrifice for us every day for her to be able to do that,” Haley said shortly after those protestors were escorted out of the venue.