'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Brands Nikki Haley a 'Hypocrite' Over 'Ageist' Attacks on Joe Biden and Donald Trump
The ladies of The View branded Nikki Haley a hypocrite over her "ageist" comments about Donald Trump, 77, and Joe Biden, 81, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Haley, 52, has made a point to highlight her political opponents' ages on the campaign trail, presumably in an attempt to win over voters who have criticized older politicians who have refused to retire.
On Thursday's edition of the daytime talk show, the cohost discussed Haley's campaign — and various strategies she's turned to while trying to win her party's nomination over Trump, the GOP frontrunner.
Sunny Hostin called the former South Carolina governor's campaign tactics "hypocritical" because of her repeated "ageist" comments against Trump and Biden, despite her own drama with ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon, who faced backlash for saying Haley was past "her prime" on air.
"The other thing that I find her to be hypocritical about is she went off because Don Lemon said that she was older, that she was past her prime," Hostin told her cohosts.
"This is what she says on Saturday. In New Hampshire, 'My parents are up in age, and I love them. But when you see them hit a certain age, there is a decline. That’s a fact," Hostin said, emphasizing, "She’s talking about her own parents."
- Nikki Haley FIRES BACK At Don Lemon After CNN Host's Controversial 'Past Her Prime' Remarks: 'You Don't Have To Be 80 To Be In DC!'
- Don Lemon Warns Nikki Haley Could Be 'More Dangerous' Than Donald Trump
- President Joe Biden's Campaign Shares Video of Nikki Haley Questioning Whether Donald Trump Is 'Mentally Fit'
"Then she says, you know, she starts attacking Joe Biden and Donald Trump on their age," Hostin continued. "She’s an ageist, yet she was offended when someone talked about her age. Hypocrite!"
Sara Hines appeared to defend Haley by chiming in, "But remember, you’re calling a man old at 80 and a woman at 50."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley recently used Trump's age against him as she questioned whether or not he was mentally fit to hold office during a speech in New Hampshire.
Haley fired back at Trump a day after he called a "globalist fool" during a campaign rally in the state. In the same bizarre speech, Trump seemingly confused Haley for Nancy Pelosi and accused her of starting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
"They're saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he's talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario," Haley told the crowd.
"The concern I have is — I'm not saying anything derogatory - but when you're dealing with the pressures of the presidency," Haley continued before taking a shot at Biden, "We can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this. We can't."