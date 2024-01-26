Your tip
'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Brands Nikki Haley a 'Hypocrite' Over 'Ageist' Attacks on Joe Biden and Donald Trump

sunnyhostin nikkihaley donald trump pp
Sunny Hostin called Nikki Haley a 'hypocrite' for attacking Donald Trump and Joe Biden's age.

Jan. 25 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

The ladies of The View branded Nikki Haley a hypocrite over her "ageist" comments about Donald Trump, 77, and Joe Biden, 81, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Haley, 52, has made a point to highlight her political opponents' ages on the campaign trail, presumably in an attempt to win over voters who have criticized older politicians who have refused to retire.

sunnyhostin pp
Hostin called Haley's political strategy to attack Trump and Biden's age 'hypocritical.'

On Thursday's edition of the daytime talk show, the cohost discussed Haley's campaign — and various strategies she's turned to while trying to win her party's nomination over Trump, the GOP frontrunner.

Sunny Hostin called the former South Carolina governor's campaign tactics "hypocritical" because of her repeated "ageist" comments against Trump and Biden, despite her own drama with ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon, who faced backlash for saying Haley was past "her prime" on air.

nikki haley mega
Haley recently said there's a 'decline' when people 'hit a certain age.'

"The other thing that I find her to be hypocritical about is she went off because Don Lemon said that she was older, that she was past her prime," Hostin told her cohosts.

"This is what she says on Saturday. In New Hampshire, 'My parents are up in age, and I love them. But when you see them hit a certain age, there is a decline. That’s a fact," Hostin said, emphasizing, "She’s talking about her own parents."

donald trump president joe biden threat to democracy very dangerous
Haley has also criticized 81-year-old Biden's age and mental capacity.

Nikki Haley

"Then she says, you know, she starts attacking Joe Biden and Donald Trump on their age," Hostin continued. "She’s an ageist, yet she was offended when someone talked about her age. Hypocrite!"

Sara Hines appeared to defend Haley by chiming in, "But remember, you’re calling a man old at 80 and a woman at 50."

lindsey graham threw donald trump under bus georgia jury testimony
Haley recently mocked Trump confusing her for Nancy Pelosi during a speech in New Hampshire.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley recently used Trump's age against him as she questioned whether or not he was mentally fit to hold office during a speech in New Hampshire.

Haley fired back at Trump a day after he called a "globalist fool" during a campaign rally in the state. In the same bizarre speech, Trump seemingly confused Haley for Nancy Pelosi and accused her of starting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"They're saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he's talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario," Haley told the crowd.

"The concern I have is — I'm not saying anything derogatory - but when you're dealing with the pressures of the presidency," Haley continued before taking a shot at Biden, "We can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this. We can't."

