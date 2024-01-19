'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Challenges Nikki Haley Over 'Racist Country' Remarks: 'I'd Be Happy to Chat With Her!'
The View co-host Sunny Hostin challenged Nikki Haley this week after the GOP primary candidate claimed that the United States “has never been a racist country,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Haley first faced backlash earlier this week when she claimed that the U.S. “has never been a racist country” during an interview with Fox News.
“We’re not a racist country,” Haley said on Tuesday. “We’ve never been a racist country.”
“Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday,” she continued. “Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can.”
Flash forward to Friday morning, and The View panel discussed Haley’s controversial “racist country” remarks. They also discussed Haley’s ongoing GOP primary campaign and her race against Donald Trump for the primary nomination.
“I don’t vote in these Republican primaries, but I’m to the point that we’re doing no one a favor by ripping apart every option if Trump is the true enemy, which I which I wish they would come out and say because she has no shot at being in his administration,” Sara Haines said of the former South Carolina governor.
“But you’re saying that we shouldn’t rip them apart,” Ana Navarro responded. “Should we just let her say that America has never been a racist country?”
Navarro then suggested that they have Haley appear as a guest on The View.
“Maybe we should give her the same airtime we gave Kamala Harris,” Navarro said. “If she wants to come here, and she wants to explain why America has never been racist, we welcome her.”
That is when Sunny Hostin chimed in and said she would be “happy to chat” with Haley over Haley’s recent claim that the U.S. “has never been a racist country.”
“Oh, I’d be happy to chat with her!” Hostin said pointedly.
As for Joy Behar, she remained skeptical about having Haley visit The View set for an interview.
“She’s not coming,” Behar said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, The View panel’s discussion about Haley on Friday morning was not the first time the co-hosts criticized the GOP primary candidate’s often controversial remarks about race and racism in the U.S.
Hostin slammed Haley once again earlier this month after the former United Nations ambassador to Trump made a series of controversial comments about her “Black friends.”
“You grow up and you have, you know, I had Black friends growing up,” Haley said while clarifying her equally controversial claims about slavery and the Civil War. “It is a very talked-about thing.”