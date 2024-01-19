Nikki Haley Accuses Trump of ‘Lying’ to Americans as Ex-President Mocks Rival On Social Media
Nikki Haley called out Donald Trump on-air as he called her “weak” and mocked her with a new nickname.
Haley appeared on Fox & Friends for an interview from New Hampshire.
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt asked Haley about Trump ramping up his attacks on her. Trump and Haley are tied in New Hampshire with Republican voters, according to a new poll.
Haley told Earhardt, “There are multiple instances that we need to start asking Donald Trump the questions and stop taking what he’s saying to be golden because I’ve never once said I was going to cut Social Security. But he said he was going to raise the retirement age of Social Security to 70. He proposed a 25-cent gas tax increase on all Americans.”
She continued, “He put us $8 trillion in debt in over four years, and our kids will never forgive us for that. What I’m telling you is it’s not personal with me and Donald Trump. This is about how do we save our country.”
Haley said, “I don’t want my kids to live like this. We don’t need to continue to live like this. And what does it say when we’ve got the media deciding who’s a moderate and who’s a conservative? Because I’ll turn the question back. What have I not done that wasn’t conservative? I’ve been a conservative all my life. And one thing no one can mention, one thing that says I’m not a conservative.”
The former UN Ambassador wasn’t done. She then accused Trump of “lying” about her to voters.
“And so, look, I’ll tell you that I think it’s important that the media be responsible with what we have, but we’re going to keep telling the truth. But the fact that Donald Trump’s lying, it’s another reason why he won’t debate me, because he knows I’ll call him out on it,” she said.
As we previously reported, earlier this morning, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to slam Haley.
Trump said, “Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary.”
Trump said, “Anyway, it doesn’t matter, because Nimbra doesn’t have what it takes. She’s weak on China, Russia, Borders, and Crime, but never saw a war she didn’t like.”
The ex-president continued, “I defeated ISIS, Rebuilt our Military, and brought our soldiers back home. I hope Sununu’s endorsement of Nimbra has more strength than Kim Reynolds’ Iowa endorsement of DeSanctus! How did that work out? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”