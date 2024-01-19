Nikki Haley Accuses Trump of ‘Lying’ to Americans as Ex-President Mocks Rival On Social Media

Haley told Earhardt, “There are multiple instances that we need to start asking Donald Trump the questions and stop taking what he’s saying to be golden because I’ve never once said I was going to cut Social Security. But he said he was going to raise the retirement age of Social Security to 70. He proposed a 25-cent gas tax increase on all Americans.”

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt asked Haley about Trump ramping up his attacks on her. Trump and Haley are tied in New Hampshire with Republican voters, according to a new poll.

She continued, “He put us $8 trillion in debt in over four years, and our kids will never forgive us for that. What I’m telling you is it’s not personal with me and Donald Trump. This is about how do we save our country.”

Haley said, “I don’t want my kids to live like this. We don’t need to continue to live like this. And what does it say when we’ve got the media deciding who’s a moderate and who’s a conservative? Because I’ll turn the question back. What have I not done that wasn’t conservative? I’ve been a conservative all my life. And one thing no one can mention, one thing that says I’m not a conservative.”