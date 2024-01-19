CNN's Kaitlan Collins Presses House Speaker on Endorsing Donald Trump After Bashing His 'Character'

During Wednesday's edition of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the CNN host confronted the House Speaker on his past criticism of Trump.

Before Johnson was elected to Congress, he aired his grievances and concerns about Trump being elected to the White House in a scathing August 2015 Facebook post, which he made a day after the first Republican primary debate.

"The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House," Johnson wrote.