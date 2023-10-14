'He's a Man of Integrity': Mike Pence Supports Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House Despite Election Certification Controversy

Collins challenged Pence on his endorsement of Jordan, referencing a text that Jordan had sent to the chief of staff on January 5th, which suggested violating the Constitution to block the certification of the election.

She questioned whether someone with such views should be third in line for the presidency.

Pence responded, “I have immense respect for Jim Jordan. He’s a man of integrity and I’ve known him for many years. I was not aware of his opinion going into January 6th.”

This prompted Collins to ask, “So that doesn’t bother you?”

"My interaction with Congressman Jordan in December was simply over the legitimate objections that members of Congress were permitted to file under the law," he answered. "But look, we may have a difference of opinion about my duties under the Constitution that day, but I’m very confident that if Jim Jordan becomes speaker of the House, that he’ll lead with integrity."