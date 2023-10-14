'He's a Man of Integrity': Mike Pence Supports Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House Despite Election Certification Controversy
Former Vice President Mike Pence faced tough questioning from CNN host Kaitlan Collins regarding his support for Ohio Representative Jim Jordan's bid for the House speakership, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Collins highlighted Jordan's previous support for the idea that Pence could block the certification of the election results.
During an appearance on CNN's The Source, Pence expressed his support for Jordan, stating that he would be an outstanding speaker of the House.
Pence emphasized the need for unity within the Republican conference and the importance of getting back to work, considering the various challenges facing the nation, such as the crisis at the border, the economy, and international conflicts.
The former VP told Collins. "He is a principled conservative, just as Steve Scalise is, and at a time when we see war raging in Eastern Europe, the worst attack on the Jewish state of Israel since its re-founding in 1948, challenges here at home in our economy, a crisis at our border, the American people want to see the Republican conference come together, elect a speaker, and get back to work.
Collins challenged Pence on his endorsement of Jordan, referencing a text that Jordan had sent to the chief of staff on January 5th, which suggested violating the Constitution to block the certification of the election.
She questioned whether someone with such views should be third in line for the presidency.
Pence responded, “I have immense respect for Jim Jordan. He’s a man of integrity and I’ve known him for many years. I was not aware of his opinion going into January 6th.”
This prompted Collins to ask, “So that doesn’t bother you?”
"My interaction with Congressman Jordan in December was simply over the legitimate objections that members of Congress were permitted to file under the law," he answered. "But look, we may have a difference of opinion about my duties under the Constitution that day, but I’m very confident that if Jim Jordan becomes speaker of the House, that he’ll lead with integrity."
Pence reiterated the importance of Republicans in Congress coming together to elect a speaker due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"We may well, as we sit here, be just a few hours away from when this war initiated by Hamas with brutal assaults on men, women, and infant children will enter a whole new phase," he told the CNN host. "It’ll be important throughout that time that America speaks with one voice, that our nation stands with Israel, that we will stand with Israel today, tomorrow, and through all the difficult days ahead."
On Friday, House Republicans nominated Jordan for the speakership after House Majority Leader and Louisiana Representative Scalise dropped out as a nominee.
However, Jordan reportedly lacks the necessary votes to officially succeed Kevin McCarthy as speaker.