Alec Baldwin Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in 'Rust' Shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal Rust shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baldwin, 65, was initially charged over the shooting in January 2023. Three months later, those charges were dropped, but prosecutors warned he could still face future charges in the case.
In October 2021, while filming the western flick near Santa Fe, New Mexico, the prop gun Baldwin was holding unintentionally fired a live round, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The Santa Fe district attorney's office determined the actor would not face charges for Souza's injuries.
Baldwin has maintained his innocence and insisted that he did not pull the trigger. His initial charges were dropped after his defense team raised questions about whether or not the Colt .45 prop gun was properly functioning at the time.
Last summer, two special prosecutors involved in the case, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis sent the prop gun — which had been broken during the FBI investigation — for additional forensic testing.
The Colt .45 was deconstructed and examined by experts Lucien and Michael Haag. The experts concluded that the prop gun could have only been fired by pulling its trigger.
"This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger," experts wrote in their report.
"Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."
In October 2023, Morrissey and Lewis announced plans to present the "additional facts" to a grand jury within two months.
The 30 Rock star's attorney, Luke Nikas, called the special prosecutor's decision "unfortunate."
"It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court," Nikas said at the time.
In addition to Baldwin, the western film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, also faces charges in the fatal shooting.
Gutierrez Reed faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She allegedly loaded live rounds into the prop gun that was supposed to contain only dummy bullets. It remains unclear how many live rounds were loaded into the prop gun.
She's set to go to trial in February.
Since the legal back and forth over Baldwin's culpability, the film has concluded filming in Montana. The late cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, filed a wrongful death civil suit and later settled in October 2022, which provided an insurance fund and a portion of the film's profits to benefit the couple's young son.