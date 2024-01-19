Home > Politics > Donald Trump 'Not True': Fox News' Steve Doocy Debunks Donald Trump's Claim Democrats Can Vote in New Hampshire's GOP Primary Source: MEGA Fox News star Steve Doocy recently debunked Donald Trump’s false claim that Democrats are allowed to vote in New Hampshire’s GOP primary,. By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 19 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Fox News star Steve Doocy recently debunked Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats are allowed to vote in New Hampshire’s GOP primary, RadarOnline.com can report. Trump made the false claim on Wednesday during a 2024 campaign event ahead of the New Hampshire primaries next week.

According to the embattled ex-president, New Hampshire laws “allow Democrats to vote in the Republican primary.” Trump also told his New Hampshire crowd that “Nikki Haley is counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican primary.”

But Doocy was quick to fact-check and ultimately debunk Trump’s false claim during Friday morning’s episode of Fox & Friends. “So, here’s the thing,” Doocy explained. “Donald Trump said that New Hampshire law allows for Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. That is not true.”

“You’ve got to be a registered Republican unless you’re undeclared,” the Fox News host continued. “The last day for a Democrat to change party affiliation was back in October. So, that is not accurate.” Doocy then explained that there are “so many” independent and undeclared voters in New Hampshire that those voters are given the choice to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary when the state’s polls open on Tuesday.

“But the thing about New Hampshire is there are so many independents. There are so many undeclared,” Doocy said. “When they show up at the polling places on Tuesday, they’re asked: Do you want a Republican ballot or a Democrat ballot, depending on your party affiliation.” “If you’re a Democrat, you can get the Democrat. If you’re a Republican, you get a Republican,” he added. “If you’re undeclared, you can have either.”

Source: Fox News Lawrence Jones noted that “4,000 Democratic voters have switched party affiliation to Republican or undeclared” ahead of the New Hampshire primaries.

"It's been 4,000 Democratic voters who have switched party affiliation to Republican or undeclared," Jones said.

According to CBS News, only 3,542 voters changed their registration from Democrat to undeclared ahead of the October 6 deadline to do so. Meanwhile, only 408 Democrats changed their registration from Democrat to Republican before the October 6 deadline. “Of the state’s more than 873,000 registered voters, just 3,542 voters changed their registration from Democrat to undeclared before the state’s Oct. 6 deadline,” the outlet reported on Friday Morning.

“Just 408 Democrats changed their registration to Republican,” CBS News added. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump continued to repeat his false claim about Democrats voting in the New Hampshire GOP primary on Friday morning while attacking Nikki Haley.

Trump also attacked New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and suggested that he should “spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary.” “Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary,” the former president wrote at 7:30 AM on Friday morning. “How ridiculous is that?” he added.

