Sofia Vergara Hit With Lawsuit From Griselda Blanco's Estate Over Netflix Show With Actress Playing Columbian Drug Queenpin

With just days to go until it premieres on the streaming platform, RadarOnline.com can confirm the Modern Family star and Netflix have been hit with a lawsuit from Blanco's family in an attempt to block its release.

The action-packed series follows Blanco's rise in the cocaine trade and underworld of Miami, proving to be a formidable force as she left a bloody trail in her wake while pursuing a life of crime and going on to become one of the world's wealthiest drug traffickers.

Blanco's adult kids who are acting as representatives of her estate took legal action against Vergara and Netflix over what they claim is the unauthorized use of their family's image and likeness in the show, newly filed docs obtained by RadarOnline.com show.

They asked the judge for an injunction, with Blanco's son Michael Corleone, claiming he has been doing interviews from 2009 to 2022 that expressed interest in getting his and his mother's life story transformed into a production, potentially a series and a book.