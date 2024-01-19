Sofia Vergara Hit With Lawsuit From Griselda Blanco's Estate Over Netflix Show With Actress Playing Columbian Drug Queenpin
A six-part Netflix series starring Sofía Vergara garnered interest long before its debut puts a fresh Hollywood spin on the story of drug queenpin Griselda Blanco.
With just days to go until it premieres on the streaming platform, RadarOnline.com can confirm the Modern Family star and Netflix have been hit with a lawsuit from Blanco's family in an attempt to block its release.
The action-packed series follows Blanco's rise in the cocaine trade and underworld of Miami, proving to be a formidable force as she left a bloody trail in her wake while pursuing a life of crime and going on to become one of the world's wealthiest drug traffickers.
Blanco's adult kids who are acting as representatives of her estate took legal action against Vergara and Netflix over what they claim is the unauthorized use of their family's image and likeness in the show, newly filed docs obtained by RadarOnline.com show.
They asked the judge for an injunction, with Blanco's son Michael Corleone, claiming he has been doing interviews from 2009 to 2022 that expressed interest in getting his and his mother's life story transformed into a production, potentially a series and a book.
Michael claimed the individuals who were helping him to develop the story promised to shop the project around Hollywood starting in 2016.
He claimed Netflix sounded intrigued but they didnt want to use any information from his interviews. However, Michael claims the new series still relies on what he shared in the aforementioned interviews, and that he was never paid for it.
Blanco's children claim the use of their own images and likenesses in the show violates their rights as they did not give permission to Netflix or executive producer Vergara.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for the streaming platform and Vergara for comment.
Vergara previously described the mother-of-four with roots in Medellín as "a complex person." Blanco was short in stature at 5' 0" but ruthless and eager to overtake a male-dominated industry. She committed her first murder at 11 and is believed to have been responsible for the death of all three of her husbands.
"There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother," she told Entertainment Tonight. "She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family."
"I really wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did."