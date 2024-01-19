'RHOBH' Star Mauricio Umansky's Real Estate Company Slammed Over Attempt to Delay Lawsuit Over Nightmare Tenants

A former ABC exec scoffed at Mauricio Umansky real-estate firm’s attempt to delay the civil trial over the alleged nightmare tenants they placed in his Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Stephen McPherson, the former Emmy Award-winning president of ABC primetime entertainment from 2004 to 2010, filed the legal brief asking a Superior Court judge to reject a motion by The Agency for a continuance.

The lawsuit claims The Agency failed to vet the renters who allegedly caused about $1 million in damages to the $12 million home and belongings – including a 2005 Emmy statuette that was decapitated.