'DWTS' Stud Mauricio Umansky Slammed By Ex-ABC Exec Over Nightmare Tenants Who Allegedly Decapitated His Emmy Statue

There is a slim chance the hunky Mauricio Umansky will walk off with the Mirrorball Trophy on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive inside scoop into the explosive controversy.

The Los Angeles homeowner who sued the Umansky-owned UMRO Realty Corp after its brokers placed the alleged tenants from hell into his $12 million home is none other than Stephen McPherson – the former Emmy Award-winning president of ABC primetime entertainment from 2004 to 2010!

The same alleged hellions, who were highly recommended by the money-hungry UMRO realtors, allegedly decapitated McPherson’s 2005 Emmy statue, along with causing about $1 million in damages to the property, furniture, designer clothing, and the garden.