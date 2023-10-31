'DWTS' Stud Mauricio Umansky Slammed By Ex-ABC Exec Over Nightmare Tenants Who Allegedly Decapitated His Emmy Statue
There is a slim chance the hunky Mauricio Umansky will walk off with the Mirrorball Trophy on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive inside scoop into the explosive controversy.
The Los Angeles homeowner who sued the Umansky-owned UMRO Realty Corp after its brokers placed the alleged tenants from hell into his $12 million home is none other than Stephen McPherson – the former Emmy Award-winning president of ABC primetime entertainment from 2004 to 2010!
The same alleged hellions, who were highly recommended by the money-hungry UMRO realtors, allegedly decapitated McPherson’s 2005 Emmy statue, along with causing about $1 million in damages to the property, furniture, designer clothing, and the garden.
“The sad thing about all this is that the tenants themselves were never brought to justice and it’s really horrific and unfortunate,” McPherson told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.
“All I know is that in (UMRO’s) recommendation they said that they had worked with them for years and that they were vouching for them,” he added. “You tell me what that means.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, McPherson’s lawsuit was filed in May 2021 naming UMRO and two of its real estate agents, who steered the married couple into the furnished $12 million mansion in October 2020 under a six-month lease at $55k a month, court documents showed.
The couple allegedly proceeded to rummage through a storage closet and damage expensive collector designer clothes, remove and vanished artwork and furniture, pillage the wine cellar, and gift two couches to the housekeeper’s husband. McPherson said items are still missing.
When the lease expired in April 2021, the couple allegedly refused to leave and decided to homestead rent-free, forcing McPherson to file eviction papers in housing court at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We finally got an eviction with the (L.A. County) Sheriff after six months,” a frustrated McPherson told RadarOnline.com.
Once McPherson regained access to the home he surveyed the tornado-like damage.
“Once an Emmy is broken it’s broken, you can’t fix it per se,” he said sadly. “There were a lot of things, like the Emmy and other keepsakes — even just family things — that were destroyed or stolen completely.”
This is not the first time Umansky has been accused of conducting a shady business deal through UMRO, which goes by the uber-swanky name The Agency.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kyle Richards' estranged husband is being sued by a developer and his realtor for allegedly ignoring their $40 million bid to purchase the seized home of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered playboy son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea.
Umansky was contracted by the federal government to sell the Malibu spread but instead purchased it himself with partner Mauricio Oberfeld. The duo then resold the mansion for nearly $70 million a year later, netting a $37 million profit.
That battle is also being fought in L.A. Superior Court, where the developer seeks about $35 million in damages.
An infuriated McPherson charged UMRO agents knew about the couple’s checkered history of alleged fraud — especially since the realty company was involved in a similar 2015 judgment that involved a $131k payout.
McPherson, who alleged the couple are notorious “con” artists “maliciously” doing this for many years, stopped short of accusing Umansky’s UMRO of working in cahoots with the couple.
“I think The Agency have so many lawsuits against them – it just crazy that they are still doing business regularly around town,” he added. “It’s hard to believe.”
UMRO denied the allegations and filed a cross-complaint against the couple and the shell company used to rent the home, court documents showed.