'DWTS' Stud Mauricio Umansky's Waltzes Into $12 Million Mansion Lawsuit Over Nightmare Tenants

Dancing with the Stars stud Mauricio Umansky has waltzed his way into another real estate scandal, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the shocking legal battle.

A Los Angeles homeowner filed a lawsuit against the Umansky-owned UMRO Realty Corp. charging its brokers placed the tenants from hell into his house where they proceeded to allegedly cause about $1 million in damages to the property, furniture, designer clothes, paintings, and even the garden!

In the lawsuit, the hellions allegedly busted into the home’s off-limits wine cellar and either drank or made about $100,000 worth of vintage bottles disappear.