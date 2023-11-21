'DWTS' Star Mauricio Umansky Attempting to Shield The Names Of Secret Investors Embroiled in Controversial $32 Malibu Mansion Purchase

Mauricio Umansky pleaded with the court to prevent the names of the investors involved in his controversial $32 million mansion purchase from being released, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal details of his desperate bid.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently granted a motion filed by the Dancing with the Stars hunk to seal court documents revealing the names of the investors implicated in the money-making deal — described by one angry developer in a lawsuit as an alleged “fraud.”

Kyle Richards’ estranged husband was sued by the developer and realtor for allegedly ignoring their $40 million bid to purchase the seized home of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea who was caught embezzling millions.