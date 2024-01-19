Jeannie Mai Demands Jeezy's Prenup Request Be Denied, Says She Was Rushed Into Signing Night Before Wedding

Jeannie Mai rushed to court, demanding the judge deny Jeezy 's request to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed the night before their wedding. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , The Real co-host, 45, said she has "legitimate concerns" about the accuracy of her soon-to-be ex-husband's financial disclosures given the "quick nature" in which she was forced to sign.

Mai filed the documents on Thursday, begging the judge to deny Jeezy's motion or pause on deciding until her team can do their due diligence into her estranged spouse's finances. The television personality said that the prenup was his idea, and she was left scrambling to retain counsel for the negotiation process just days before their 2021 wedding.

"Given the compressed timeframe, it was inherently challenging, if not impossible, for either party to engage in comprehensive due diligence. The result being an inability to fully comprehend, scrutinize, and verify the accuracy of the disclosed financial information, and casting doubt on the agreement's integrity," the documents read.

Jeannie said she has "concerns" over the legitimacy due to the quick nature in which she was forced to sign the prenup.

Mai said due to the quick nature of the prenup negotiations, she has "significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process." That, packed with her accusation that Jeezy did not provide all the necessary financial documentation, makes her hesitant about the prenup's accuracy.

According to Mai, the only documentation her ex presented "consisted merely of a personal financial statement with approximate values and tax returns." In the documents, she stated, "Notably absent were the comprehensive supporting financial documents that would provide a transparent and detailed view of Mr. Jenkins' assets, liabilities, and overall financial standing."

She went on to question Jeezy's financial transparency.