Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai Demands Jeezy's Prenup Request Be Denied, Says She Was Rushed Into Signing Night Before Wedding

jeezy jeannie mai
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Jeannie Mai rushed to court, demanding the judge deny Jeezy's request to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed the night before their wedding. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real co-host, 45, said she has "legitimate concerns" about the accuracy of her soon-to-be ex-husband's financial disclosures given the "quick nature" in which she was forced to sign.

jeezy jeannie mai demands public hearing called off cheating accusations custody battle divorce
Jeezy filed for divorce in September.

Mai filed the documents on Thursday, begging the judge to deny Jeezy's motion or pause on deciding until her team can do their due diligence into her estranged spouse's finances. The television personality said that the prenup was his idea, and she was left scrambling to retain counsel for the negotiation process just days before their 2021 wedding.

"Given the compressed timeframe, it was inherently challenging, if not impossible, for either party to engage in comprehensive due diligence. The result being an inability to fully comprehend, scrutinize, and verify the accuracy of the disclosed financial information, and casting doubt on the agreement's integrity," the documents read.

jeezy jeannie mai demands public hearing called off cheating accusations custody battle divorce
Mai said due to the quick nature of the prenup negotiations, she has "significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process." That, packed with her accusation that Jeezy did not provide all the necessary financial documentation, makes her hesitant about the prenup's accuracy.

According to Mai, the only documentation her ex presented "consisted merely of a personal financial statement with approximate values and tax returns." In the documents, she stated, "Notably absent were the comprehensive supporting financial documents that would provide a transparent and detailed view of Mr. Jenkins' assets, liabilities, and overall financial standing."

She went on to question Jeezy's financial transparency.

jeezy jeannie mai demands public hearing called off cheating accusations custody battle divorce
Jeezy said Jeannie Mai signed the prenup one day before their wedding.

"In this case, the quick nature of the negotiation process coupled with Ms. Jenkins’ legitimate concerns regarding the accuracy of Mr. Jenkins’ financial disclosures reinforces the need for caution and discovery," the filing stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Granting Mr. Jenkins’ Motion to Enforce Prenuptial Agreement without affording Ms. Jenkins the opportunity for comprehensive discovery would compromise the principles of fairness, transparency and equitable proceedings that should guide such matter," Mai concluded.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Jeezy filed documents last month demanding their prenup be enforced.

jeezy jeannie mai demands public hearing called off cheating accusations custody battle divorce
The exes have been battling over custody of their one-year-old daughter.

The rapper shocked the world when he filed for divorce from Mai in September, citing the marriage was "irretrievably broken." The pair share a one-year-old daughter, Monaco, and have been battling over custody.

Jeezy accused Mai of gatekeeping their child — an accusation she denied. Mai also petitioned her ex to secure and lock away all firearms, voicing concern for their daughter's safety.

Despite their differences, the TV host said she "remains committed to facilitating and encouraging" a strong relationship between the father and daughter and wanted to maintain an "open, supportive and safe environment for both parents."

