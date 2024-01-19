LA Innocence Project Takes on Scott Peterson Case: 'New Evidence' Raises Questions About Who Killed Laci and Conner

Peterson is currently serving life without parole after being convicted for the murder of his wife and their unborn son.

It was a case that gripped the nation — Laci, 27, was eight months pregnant with their son, Conner, when she vanished on Christmas Eve in 2002, five years into the couple's marriage.

As detectives scoured over any clues, it was uncovered that Scott had been having an affair, and he became the prime suspect amid beliefs that he was trying to get rid of his wife. He admitted to the infidelity but denied ever harming Laci.