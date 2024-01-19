LA Innocence Project Takes on Scott Peterson Case: 'New Evidence' Raises Questions About Who Killed Laci and Conner
The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case of Scott Peterson, claiming new evidence now supports his longstanding claim that he is not guilty.
RadarOnline.com has learned the reputable non-profit, which is known to exonerate people who are wrongly convicted and spend years of their lives incarcerated, is now investigating his claim and seeking new evidence in his original trial.
Peterson is currently serving life without parole after being convicted for the murder of his wife and their unborn son.
It was a case that gripped the nation — Laci, 27, was eight months pregnant with their son, Conner, when she vanished on Christmas Eve in 2002, five years into the couple's marriage.
As detectives scoured over any clues, it was uncovered that Scott had been having an affair, and he became the prime suspect amid beliefs that he was trying to get rid of his wife. He admitted to the infidelity but denied ever harming Laci.
More than four months after her disappearance, Laci's body was found in San Francisco Bay, just a mile away from where her son's fetus was located. He was arrested in 2003 amid concerns he was a flight risk. Investigators said Scott dyed his hair and had $15,000 in cash and his brother's ID card.
After being found guilty of murdering his wife and unborn son in 2004, Scott was sentenced to death the following year and requested a retrial claiming that his initial hearing was biased by "misconduct" from juror Richelle Nice.
- Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson Will Be Re-Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole For 2002 Killings Of Pregnant Wife Laci Peterson & Their Unborn Son
- Scott Peterson's Bid For A New Trial Centers Around 'Juror Misconduct' From Richelle 'Strawberry Shortcake' Nice
- Scott Peterson’s Sister-In-Law Believes New Evidence Proves His Innocence, Hopefully He Will Win New Trial
More recently, the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in 2020, citing that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty and he was later resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2021.
The LA Innocence Project argues that Peterson's state and federal constitutional rights have been violated, according to filings submitted Wednesday, noting the latest development "now raises many questions into who abducted and killed Laci and Conner Peterson."
A judge denied Peterson's request for a new murder trial in 2022, but the LA Innocence Project taking on the case has led to fresh speculation about whether or not justice was properly served.
Items the organization's attorneys seek include evidence from the investigations into a December 2002 burglary of a neighbor, Laci's missing Croton watch, and a van fire in the Airport District that same month and year, per the filings reported on by ABC News.
Plus, they want to see documents from interviews with several witnesses. Paula Mitchell, the director of the non-profit organization, said she found "deficiencies" while reviewing the discovery of his high-profile case.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Scott's attorney, Pat Harris, told the outlet they are "thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the LA Innocence project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott's innocence."