Scott Peterson's Bid For A New Trial Centers Around 'Juror Misconduct' From Richelle 'Strawberry Shortcake' Nice

Peterson's lawyer, Cliff Gardner, took a firm stance that 2004 juror Richelle Nice was biased due to her own past experiences and lied on a questionnaire about being a victim of domestic violence, but prosecutor Dave Harris defended Nice in court today.

"She's inconsistent on her answers," Harris said. "But being wrong does not necessarily make it false or make her a liar. It just might be that she's really bad at filling out forms."

Nice, also known by her nickname Strawberry Shortcake because of her bright red hair in court years ago, was previously called out for failing to reveal she had been a DV victim and had once taken out a restraining order while pregnant.