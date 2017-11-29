Scott Peterson was shocked when a jury convicted him of first degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second degree murder of their unborn son, Connor. But RadarOnline.com has the chilling photos the jury saw that convinced them of his guilt. Click through Radar’s gallery to see them, and tune into Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID for more.
Gruesome Crime Scene Photos From Laci Peterson’s Death Revealed
1
of
10
1 of 10
Scott Peterson was shocked when a jury convicted him of first degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second degree murder of their unborn son, Connor. But RadarOnline.com has the chilling photos the jury saw that convinced them of his guilt. Click through Radar's gallery to see them, and tune into Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID for more.
A lab tech testified that this debris found in San Francisco Bay was “similar in composition” to tape that was wrapped around unborn Conner’s neck.
10 of 10
This homemade cement anchor was also found in Scott’s boat. Cops determined that he had made four more anchors to weigh down Laci’s dead body after it was dropped in the water.
Find out more secrets from the trial when Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, airs Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Scott Peterson was shocked when a jury convicted him of first degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second degree murder of their unborn son, Connor. But RadarOnline.com has the chilling photos the jury saw that convinced them of his guilt. Click through Radar's gallery to see them, and tune into Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID for more.
A lab tech testified that this debris found in San Francisco Bay was “similar in composition” to tape that was wrapped around unborn Conner’s neck.
This homemade cement anchor was also found in Scott’s boat. Cops determined that he had made four more anchors to weigh down Laci’s dead body after it was dropped in the water.
Find out more secrets from the trial when Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, airs Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.