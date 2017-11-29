Gruesome Crime Scene Photos From Laci Peterson’s Death Revealed thumbnail

Bone-Chilling Images

Gruesome Crime Scene Photos From Laci Peterson’s Death Revealed

See the disturbing pictures that shocked the jury, and sent Scott Peterson to jail!

By
Posted on
Gruesome Crime Scene Photos From Laci Peterson’s Death Revealed thumbnail
View gallery 10

Scott Peterson was shocked when a jury convicted him of first degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second degree murder of their unborn son, Connor. But RadarOnline.com has the chilling photos the jury saw that convinced them of his guilt. Click through Radar’s gallery to see them, and tune into Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID for more.

Gruesome Crime Scene Photos From Laci Peterson’s Death Revealed
1 of 10
Scott Peterson was shocked when a jury convicted him of first degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second degree murder of their unborn son, Connor. But RadarOnline.com has the chilling photos the jury saw that convinced them of his guilt. Click through Radar's gallery to see them, and tune into Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID for more.
Laci’s body was found on April 13, 2003 – a day after her child’s remains were found on the shore. Scott had several fishing licenses in his possession when he was arrested. Cops contend the fishing trips were really just a ruse to dump his wife’s body into the deep ocean.
This autopsy diagram showed the jury exactly where Laci was dismembered.
This green maternity blouse was among the clothes Laci was wearing, when she was last seen on Dec. 23, 2002. Police found it in the laundry hamper at the Peterson house.
Prosecutors argued Peterson killed his wife in their Modesto home sometime around Christmas 2002, then shoved her body in this tool box in the back of his truck, so he could head to San Francisco Bay and drop it overboard from his boat.
A bag full of “Find Laci” buttons was found inside the truck. Scott’s attorney said the buttons prove the grieving husband was concerned, but a witness said Scott never even passed them out!
This closeup of Scott shortly before his arrest revealed what lengths he went through to change his appearance and escape justice, dying his hair and beard.
When he was busted, Scott had some camping gear, and $15,000 stuffed inside his Mercedes. Prosecutors claimed he was planning to run to Mexico.
A lab tech testified that this debris found in San Francisco Bay was “similar in composition” to tape that was wrapped around unborn Conner’s neck.
This homemade cement anchor was also found in Scott’s boat. Cops determined that he had made four more anchors to weigh down Laci’s dead body after it was dropped in the water. Find out more secrets from the trial when Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, airs Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8 c exclusively on ID. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments