Laci Peterson — The Autopsy Secrets That Sent Scott To Death Row

America was sickened by Scott during his 2003 trial for the death of eight-months-pregnant Laci, who went missing on Dec. 24, 2002. The fertilizer salesman soon became a chief suspect — with cops discovering that he had been secretly planning a new life with his gullible mistress Amber Frey.

Then Scott's gruesome plan to get away with murder fell apart when the corpse of his unborn child was found floating in San Francisco Bay, followed by Laci's torso washing up on shore!

Laci's ravaged remains were badly decomposed when they were found on April 13, 2003. Conner's body, however, was intact and in much better condition. During preliminary murder trial hearings, pathologist Dr. Brian Peterson (no relation to Scott), who conducted the autopsies for the Contra Costa, Calif., coroner's office, even said he could not rule out "live birth."

That was good news for Scott's defense attorneys, who planned to blame a Satanic cult for abducting Laci The defense already had cult experts ready to testify that Laci disappeared around Christmas Eve — a day that devil worshippers call "Demon Revels." Among Satanic groups, the blood of a newborn child is highly prized, and devil worshippers would be seeking a newborn child to sacrifice.

Dr. Peterson's testimony provided support to the bizarre theory – but others reviewed the autopsies on mother and child to find evidence that the infant died in his mother's womb, and floated free as Laci's corpse decomposed. The autopsy report reveals that Laci's cervix was intact and closed," said forensic pathologist Dr. Robert H. Goldberg. "It wasn't dilated as it would have been had the fetus exited from there, as in a normal birth."

The autopsy also found an opening near the top of Laci's uterus caused by decomposition. Another leading forensic pathologist, Dr. Werner Spitz, said that the baby's body emerged through the uterus' opening. "It didn't pass through the birth canal," Spitz explained. "The uterus is the last part of a woman's body to decompose, so it would protect the unborn child to the last."

But defense lawyers said the opening in Laci's uterus was made by a knife when the Satanic cult members took the baby! An insider in the trial told The ENQUIRER during deliberations that "the betting is on the science eventually persuading the jury."