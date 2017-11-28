Sick Details Behind The Heartbreaking Murder Of Laci Peterson

Known as the most hated man in America, Scott Lee Peterson is currently on death row after being convicted of first-degree murder for killing his pregnant wife and unborn child.

On Christmas Eve 2002, Ron Grantski called 911 to report that his 27-year-old stepdaughter, Laci Peterson, was missing. The woman was pregnant with her unborn son Conner at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators searched for Laci, tracking her every move later to turn their attention on Scott when he failed to give them conclusive details.

The two-hour special, Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery gives viewers an insight into the dirty details behind Scott’s sick crime and the hidden evidence that has been discovered, 15 years later.

“The disappearance and murder of Laci Peterson and her unborn son, Conner, is, perhaps, one of the most heart-breaking, traumatic true stories of all time,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America in a press release. “This latest installment of AN AMERICAN MURDER MYSTERY will transport our viewers back to each pivotal moment of the investigation and trial, unraveling a very distorted web of lies that reveals the monster Scott Peterson really is.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, wife-killer Scott was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2005 yet his case is currently on appeal to the Supreme Court of California.

Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery premieres Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8c, exclusively on ID.