‘The Rug Has Been Completely Pulled From Underneath Me’: Michelle Branch Divorcing The Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney After 3 Years Of Marriage
Singer Michelle Branch has announced her plan to divorce her musician husband Patrick Carney after 3 years of marriage, Radar has learned.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer said, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.”
Michelle said, “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
Michelle married The Black Keys drummer in April 2019 in New Orleans. The two share two children together 4-year-old Rhys James and a daughter named Willie born in February.
The last public event the two were photographed at was in April 2021 at the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta.
In June, on Father’s Day, Michelle posted a photo of Patrick at lunch with their son. She wrote, “This guy makes our world go around and we love him so. I’m sorry you didn’t get to golf yesterday, Patrick! #FathersDay.”
A couple of weeks later, Patrick appeared on her Instagram again. Michelle photographed her husband while he held onto their 6-month-old baby in the park.
The two have been spending time in London where Michelle celebrated her birthday on July 4. The two seemed to still be on good terms with the singer writing, “turned 39 and spent 5 million hours breastfeeding / lots of snuggles with our two little lunatics and lastly, what the brand-new cat we rescued did to my leather club chair while we were gone.”
The Black Keys are currently on a nationwide tour.
Patrick was previously married twice before Michelle. His first marriage was to a writer named Denise Grollmus. The couple divorced in 2009. He walked down the aisle for a second time to a woman named Emily Ward in 2012 but the union ended in divorce in 2016.
Michelle had been previously married to her bass player Ted Landau. They got hitched in 2004 but divorced in 2014. The singer has a 17-year-old daughter from this relationship.
Michelle and Patrick have yet to official file the divorce paperwork.