READ THE DOCS: Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Agrees to Turn Over Phone Numbers of People Who Have Supplied Her Controlled Substances in Custody Deal

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller agreed to submit to random drug testing and turn over the names of all the people who have provided her with controlled substances in the past. RadarOnline.com has obtained the amended divorce agreements signed by Charlie and Brooke.

This week, the actor submitted to the court two separate deals signed by the parties and asked that they be entered into his divorce. Charlie and Brooke share two children — 14-year-old twins Bob and Max.

The first agreement was signed in 2022 and it was over custody. Per the deal, the exes agreed their teens would live with Charlie while Brooke would enjoy “reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties, recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents.”

Brooke agreed to test for drugs and alcohol (1) as often as required by her probation officer, (2) within 24 hours of a written request from Charlie or his attorney, and (3) at a minimum of once per week regardless. If Brooke missed a test or had a dirty test, her custody/visitation would be immediately terminated.

Charlie agreed to provide additional financial support to Brooke “as he is from time-to time able.” In August 2023, the exes signed another amended agreement. At the time, both parties acknowledged that Brooke “relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances” in June and July 2023.

Despite the relapse, Charlie agreed to share joint legal and physical custody with Brooke. However, they agreed their children would continue to live with the actor. Brooke once again agreed to submit to drug tests once per week. A new provision was added that said a test would be considered dirty if Brooke asked either of their children to supply “urine, saliva, blood or any form of DNA specimen.”

Further, the parties agreed that a test would be considered dirty if Brooke talked about the test with either of the teens. Another provision included Brooke handing over the names and phone numbers of all the people who have supplied her with drugs in the past.

“Brooke shall forthwith provide to Attorney Pedrick the names, addresses, and telephone numbers for all her regular, historic sources of controlled substances, to be held in confidence until and unless Brooke relapses as defined herein" “This provision is mutually agreed as prudent given the likelihood that surrendering her mobile phones is not likely to successfully prevent Brooke from contacting her sources if desired."

The agreement, first reported by The Blast, said if Brooke stayed clean, Charlie would continue to pay Brooke’s rent. However, in the event of a dirty test, all financial support would be terminated. Before submitting the divorce agreements in court, Sheen told People he was raising his teenage twin boys as a single dad. He said, "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

A source told Page Six that Brooke denied the claims and argued that she was active in the twin's life. In addition, an insider revealed Brooke is currently in a 12-step program.