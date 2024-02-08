Your tip
Caitlyn Jenner Pleads for Elon Musk's Legal Help to Fight Disney After Being Cut From Hulu's 'The Kardashians'

Caitlyn Jenner is teaming up with Elon Musk — or, at least, she's trying to.

Feb. 8 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner is teaming up with Elon Musk — or, at least, she's trying to. Jenner seemingly enlisted Musk's help after the SpaceX founder offered legal support to anyone who has been "discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc)," claiming to be one of those people when she was cut out of The Kardashians on Hulu, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kris Jenner's ex-spouse starred alongside her and their six children — Jenner's stepkids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, and her biological daughters Kendall and Kylie — on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians since its debut in 2007. She appeared in almost 20 seasons of the family's reality show until it was revamped as The Kardashians and moved to Hulu in 2022.

"An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!" Musk, 52, wrote on X Tuesday, sharing Disney's alleged "inclusion standard" for the company.

"If you were discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc), just reply to this post to receive legal support," he continued.

Jenner seemed to jump at the change when Musk offered legal help.

"Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never put me on my family's show — I had been on since day 1 — when it switched from E!" she commented back to the billionaire.

However, as of Thursday morning, Musk has yet to respond to Jenner on the public platform — which he owes.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Musk and Jenner's reps for comment.

This isn't the first time the retired Olympian-turned-ex-reality star made the accusations she gripped about being dropped from the show. Just last month, Jenner responded to a tweet from political consultant Richard Grenell when he accused Disney of being "partisan."

Jenner's response aimed at both Disney and its CEO Bob Iger.

Jenner accused Disney and its CEO Bob Iger of discrimination.

"I wonder if that's why they fired me from my family's reality show when it switched over to Hulu (@Disney), from E!. I must not be woke enough," she commented. "Too bad… I remember when Bob Iger was a young, hard working, valet, carrying my bags, for me right after I won the Olympics."

Jenner continued to attack the entertainment conglomerate, claiming it was a bad business move to cut her out of The Kardashian deal and alleging the decision was "purely political." The former reality star is outspoken about her support for the Republican party and Donald Trump.

She's also made headlines for her conservative stance on transgender women in sports — claiming they don't belong despite being trans herself.

"My ‘About Bruce’ specials on E! Were the highest rated in the franchise of KUWTK. Disney dropping me was purely political. I wasn’t woke enough for them, and Bob had no sense of loyalty after I gave them highest rated 2 HOUR 20/20 special on ABC, and massive boost to their ESPY ratings YoY when I spoke," Jenner charged in January.

