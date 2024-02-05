Bad Blood? Taylor Swift Accused of Disrespecting Celine Dion on Grammys Stage
Taylor Swift was accused of ignoring Celine Dion when the legendary pop star presented her with the Grammy for album of the year.
On Sunday, Dion, who made a surprise appearance at the award show, received a standing ovation as she took the stage to give out one of the biggest awards of the night.
Swift looked shocked after Dion announced she was the winner. The Shake It Off singer grabbed producer Jack Antonoff and her friend Lana Del Rey and walked to the stage.
Dion stood at the podium to hand Swift her award but Swift didn't appear to acknowledge Dion.
The incident caused an uproar on social media. One Dion fan wrote, "Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que?"
Another wrote, "Taylor dragged Lana (who just lost the award) on stage when she CLEARLY didn’t want to go, and then didn’t say a WORD to Celine f------ Dion when she took the award? I hope the next album flops."
"Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary [G.O.A.T.] was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul," one upset fan commented.
Another called out Swift writing, "the legendary CELINE DION making her first appearance in years amidst her health battle just to be paid dust by Taylor Swift."
"Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild," said another.
"As someone who has defended Taylor, I can’t defend this. No acknowledgement of Celine whatsoever," said one infuriated Swift fan. "Taylor not acknowledging Celine and then SNATCHING the Grammy from her… JAIL"
While others were quick to defend Swift. One Swiftie said, "Did Taylor Swift disrespect or snub Celine Dion? No. Was she clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award? 100000%" .
Swift and Dion posed for photos backstage — moments after the incident, putting any questions of tension to rest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dion revealed she had stiff person syndrome in 2022 and had to take a step back from her career. The pop star has made limited appearances since the announcement.