Damage Control: Taylor Swift's PR Team 'Scrambled' to Get Celine Dion Photo Op After Grammys Snub

"I talked to someone backstage. The Taylor camp knew immediately it was a misstep — and they were scrambling backstage to get a photo of Taylor with Celine Dion, which they promptly put out, and that was damage control," Puck founder Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni.

He and his guest, Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, then broke down Swift's diss and agreed that she should have given the industry superstar her flowers.