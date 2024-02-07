WATCH: Celine Dion Sings in Public for the First Time in Years as She Battles Crippling Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion's vocals are all coming back to her. The legendary singer was caught belting out a tune while backstage at the Grammys, marking the first time she's sung in public after being diagnosed with crippling Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, Dion's diagnosis forced her to cancel her tour, with the Grammy winner explaining that she had been experiencing random spasms, which affected her ability to walk and sing.