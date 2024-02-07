WATCH: Celine Dion Sings in Public for the First Time in Years as She Battles Crippling Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion's vocals are all coming back to her. The legendary singer was caught belting out a tune while backstage at the Grammys, marking the first time she's sung in public after being diagnosed with crippling Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Dion's diagnosis forced her to cancel her tour, with the Grammy winner explaining that she had been experiencing random spasms, which affected her ability to walk and sing.
Dion, 55, proved her heart will go on with her impromptu performance with Grammy-nominated songwriter Sonyaé backstage at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles. Making people stop in their tracks, the Canadian-born singer gave onlookers a taste of her legendary vocals while grooving with Sonyaé.
The pair smiled and danced together while harmonizing a beautiful tune. The Power of Love singer was in good spirits and showed a glimmer of her old self during music's biggest night. The impromptu backstage performance wasn't the only surprise Dion had up her sleeve, either.
Fans and her talented peers were thrilled when she took the stage to speak, resulting in a standing ovation. Dion did not mince her words, making it clear how important the night was to her.
"When I say that I’m happy to be here I really mean it from my heart," Dion told the crowd.
"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world,” the 16-time Grammy nominee said before presenting Taylor Swift with her record-breaking fourth album of the year award.
Swift's excitement appeared to overshadow the icon handing her the award. The Midnights singer, 34, faced backlash when watchers accused her of snatching the trophy from Dion's hands and failing to give her any acknowledgment.
Many viewed Swift's move as disrespecting the superstar.
"Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que?" one person posted to X.
"Taylor dragged Lana (who just lost the award) on stage when she CLEARLY didn’t want to go, and then didn’t say a WORD to Celine f------ Dion when she took the award? I hope the next album flops," shared another angry fan.
Dion is slowly sneaking back into the spotlight. Besides her Grammy appearance, she announced a documentary that will follow her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Dion also revealed she hopes to return to performing.
“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," she said.