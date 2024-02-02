President Joe Biden 'Obsessed' With MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and Regularly Seeks Advice From Host Joe Scarborough: Report
President Joe Biden was recently said to be “obsessed” with the MSNBC news program Morning Joe, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also reportedly likes to seek the advice of the show’s host, Joe Scarborough.
In a surprising development after a new poll found President Biden leading Donald Trump in the polls for this year’s general election, it was revealed that the 81-year-old commander-in-chief makes a point to watch Morning Joe for one hour every morning.
Even more surprising was the claim that President Biden’s advisors like to appear on Morning Joe because they know their boss will be tuning in to watch and listen.
That is the revelation shared this week by Axios in a bombshell new report that shined a light on the president’s previously unknown media habits and preferences.
According to Axios, Biden’s aides fight to appear on Morning Joe between 7 AM and 7:40 AM because the president is likely to be watching the MSNBC news broadcast.
“When White House aides appear on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ they’re often booked between 7 and 7:40 AM ET,” the outlet reported on Friday morning. “That’s so they’ll reach one crucial and loyal viewer: President Biden.”
Meanwhile, the outlet also claimed that President Biden regularly calls Scarborough to hear the Morning Joe host’s “take on issues” and – other times – to “vent about media coverage.”
“The president often calls co-host Joe Scarborough to get Scarborough’s take on issues and sometimes vent about media coverage,” Axios reported, “according to people familiar with the relationship.”
“During the day, Biden has long asked his staff whether they saw a story, a poll, or a segment that had been on the show,” the outlet continued. “He’s included show regulars in off-the-record conversations with policy experts.”
“Biden pays particular attention to – and has consulted with – ‘Morning Joe’ regulars such as longtime reporter Mike Barnicle, foreign policy expert Richard Haass, and historian Jon Meacham, who has assisted on several Biden speeches.”
The outlet also reported that Vice President Kamala Harris went so far as to host a private dinner for Scarborough and his Morning Joe co-host wife, Mika Brzezinski.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scarborough has not been afraid to call out President Biden and his administration despite their apparent and unique professional relationship.
The Morning Joe host was one of the first talking heads to acknowledge a poll that showed a large majority of voters concerned about Biden’s age going into the 2024 election.
Scarborough also recently called on the White House to “let Biden out more” and up the attacks against Trump as the November election draws closer.
“I think this may be one reason why the White House probably should let him out more,” Scarborough argued on Friday morning.
“There’s been concerns that that he’s not getting out, he’s not doing enough stuff, he’s not answering enough questions,” he continued. “Alright, so if he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake.”