President Joe Biden 'Obsessed' With MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and Regularly Seeks Advice From Host Joe Scarborough: Report

President Joe Biden was recently said to be “obsessed” with the MSNBC news program Morning Joe, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also reportedly likes to seek the advice of the show’s host, Joe Scarborough.

In a surprising development after a new poll found President Biden leading Donald Trump in the polls for this year’s general election, it was revealed that the 81-year-old commander-in-chief makes a point to watch Morning Joe for one hour every morning.