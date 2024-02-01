'Trends May Be Changing’: Fox News Host Peter Doocy Reveals New Poll Showing Joe Biden AHEAD of Donald Trump
Fox News host Peter Doocy acknowledged a surprising new poll this week that saw President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by six points in the race for the 2024 White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after President Biden trailed Trump in nearly every previous 2024 election poll, a new Quinnipiac poll released on Thursday actually saw Biden leading Trump 50 to 44.
While Doocy noted that the new Quinnipiac poll could very well be an outlier, the Fox & Friends host also acknowledged the possibility that “the trends here may be changing” in the race for the 2024 general election.
“The trends here may be changing because former President Trump has been leading national poll after national poll over President Biden for the last couple of weeks, but not in this one,” Doocy reported on Thursday morning.
“And maybe it’s an outlier,” he added. “Maybe it’s not.”
The Fox News host then acknowledged how President Biden has recently pivoted into “general election mode” while ex-President Trump has been stuck in various courtrooms battling the countless criminal and civil cases against him.
“Quinnipiac has Biden up on Trump six points, 50 to 44,” Doocy explained. “The Biden team has been trying to pivot to general election mode. They’ve been focusing on abortion access and on union jobs.”
“Trump's team has spent the last week or so dealing with his legal issues,” he said.
According to Doocy, Trump trailed Biden in the new Quinnipiac poll due to third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
While Kennedy’s run for president as an independent has siphoned voters from both Trump and Biden, his third-party run has so far hurt Trump the most.
“Who do third-party candidates hurt? According to this poll, they hurt Trump,” Doocy explained on Thursday morning.
“Both Biden and Trump lose support when polled against a major third party,” he continued. “But Biden still wins in this poll.”
“If RFK Jr. continues playing 14%, he is certainly going to be a spoiler for one candidate or another because that is a huge percentage of the voting public.”
Meanwhile, Doocy was forced to reiterate the possibility that the new Quinnipiac poll was an outlier when Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt interrupted the report to defend Trump.
“That’s an outlier, though, right?” a concerned Earhardt asked. “Because other polls show the opposite…”
“We’ll see. It could be an outlier or that could be the start of a new trend,” Doocy admitted. “We don’t know.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden and Trump have been neck and neck in the race for the 2024 White House with nearly nine months to go until the general election on November 5.
Biden recently upped his attacks against the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, while Trump has spent a substantial amount of his time in New York battling various lawsuits.