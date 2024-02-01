WATCH: Biden Campaign Mocks Donald Trump in Brutal Truth Social Attack Ad — 'He's a Little Confused These Days'
Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign team recently launched a scathing attack ad against Donald Trump on the embattled ex-president’s very own social media platform, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after President Biden recently upped his attacks against the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, the Biden-Harris HQ account published a fresh campaign blitz against Trump on Truth Social.
The attack ad, which was uploaded to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon, focused on a series of recent gaffes the former president has committed on the 2024 campaign trail.
The ad also called Trump’s cognitive abilities and mental acuity into question ahead of the upcoming general election cycle.
“Nikki Haley is in charge of security,” Trump said in one clip in which he confused his GOP primary challenger, Nikki Haley, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “We offered her 10,000 people. They don’t want to talk about that.”
“I mean, we won last time,” the embattled ex-president said in another clip included in Biden’s attack ad compilation. “We won 50 states, right?”
“We are an institute in a powerful death penalty,” Trump said in yet another snippet. “We will put this on.”
“I stumbled and mumbled purposely,” the ex-president said in one more clip compilation. “I do speak in long, complex sentences. I do have a lot of material in each sentence.”
“You have voter I.D. to buy a loaf of bread?” Trump remarked in the final clip. “Yep. You have ID to buy a loaf of bread.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s attack ad also included a series of clips that featured Nikki Haley, journalist Jonathan Karl, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu as they criticized Trump for his recent “stumbling and mumbling” on the 2024 campaign trail.
“He didn’t just get me confused. He mentioned it over and over and over again,” Haley said regarding the Haley-Pelosi incident. “He’s not what he was in 2016. He has declined. That’s a fact.”
“Donald Trump is truly confused,” Karl added.
“This is not Donald Trump of 2016 guys,” Governor Sununu noted. “If he is off the teleprompter, he can barely keep a cogent thought. I mean, that’s just facts.”
The Biden team’s Truth Social attack ad against Trump on Wednesday concluded with a clip of Biden mocking his presidential predecessor over the recent campaign trail gaffes.
“Have you noticed?” Biden said. “He’s a little confused these days.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the attack ad against Trump on Truth Social this week came shortly after a Trump insider revealed that President Biden has “rattled” Trump with the recent attacks.
The Trump insider claimed that Biden’s remarks “got under [Trump’s] skin” and that the recent attacks are the “smartest thing” that Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign “has done yet.”
“I do think he’s trying to get under his skin, and I think it’s the smartest thing the Biden campaign has done yet,” the Trump source said last week.
“It rattles him and takes him off message,” the insider added.