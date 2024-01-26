Donald Trump 'Rattled' After Joe Biden Taunts 'Loser' Ex-President Over 2020 Election Defeat: Sources
Donald Trump is reportedly “rattled” by Joe Biden’s recent taunting of the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as both Trump and Biden continue their campaigns for the 20204 White House, sources close to the 45th president revealed that Trump was “rattled” by Biden’s recent attacks.
According to one Trump insider, the embattled ex-president was particularly “rattled” after Biden bragged about how he was the “only person to beat” his presidential predecessor.
"You know it’s kind of funny: all these Republican candidates in the primary trying to beat Donald Trump, and I’m still the only person to beat Donald Trump,” Biden said following Trump’s GOP primary win in Iowa last week.
The Trump insider claimed that Biden’s remarks “got under [Trump’s] skin” and that the recent attacks are the “smartest thing” that Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign “has done yet.”
“I do think he’s trying to get under his skin, and I think it’s the smartest thing the Biden campaign has done yet,” the source close to the 45th president told CNN.
“It rattles him and takes him off message,” the insider added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden recently started to up his attacks against Trump as the two men prepare to face off for the White House once again in November.
The 46th president recently dubbed his predecessor a “loser,” and Biden has also emphasized how Trump lost a whopping 60 court cases in his efforts to fight the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Time and again they lost in every court of law that challenged the results, 60 losses in courts of America!” Biden charged during an event earlier this month.
“There’s one thing they don’t have,” the 46th president continued. “They don’t have respect for the 81 million people who voted the other way, voted for my candidacy! And voted to end [Trump’s] presidency.”
“In their world, these Americans, including you, don’t count,” Biden charged further. “But that’s not the real world. That’s not democracy. That’s not America! In America, we all count! In America we witness to serve all those who, in fact, participate.”
“And losers are taught to concede when they lose,” Biden concluded. “And he’s a loser!”
As for Trump, he responded by calling Biden a “threat to democracy” and “very dangerous.”
Trump’s disparaging remarks against his successor came last week as he and Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed Colorado and Maine’s efforts to boot the ex-president from their 2024 election ballots.
“Now, Biden is a threat to democracy,” Trump charged. “He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons.”
“Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason,” the twice-impeached former president added.