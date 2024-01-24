Barack and Michelle Obama 'Convinced' Bumbling Joe Biden, 81, Has 'Lost His Grip' Ahead of Election: Report

Joe Biden is allegedly ignoring his pals, including Barack Obama, who are all telling him to drop out of the race.

President Joe Biden is stubbornly ignoring polls, pals, and former President Barack Obama , who are all allegedly telling the 81-year-old he needs to quit the 2024 race to save America and the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Obama read Joe the riot act," spilled a Beltway insider to the National Enquirer . "He told him to up his game or step aside for a candidate who can win the race."

Insiders snitched that tensions between the two presidents recently exploded after irate Obama rushed to a secret meeting and confronted Biden about his fading chances to fend off surging Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

The Obamas are said to not support Biden in his run.

News of the shocking showdown came on the heels of damaging comments from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who politicos say is being pressured to mount a primary challenge to her hubby's aging former Veep.

"What's going to happen in this next election?" Michelle fretted. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen — because our leaders matter."

She also clearly questioned whether Biden can win the election. Sources told the outlet both Barack and Michelle have been deeply troubled by Biden's plummeting approval ratings and seemingly diminished ability to handle the rigors of office.