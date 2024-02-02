MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tells White House to 'Let Biden Out More' After President Calls Donald Trump a 'Sick F---'
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough called on the White House to “let him out more” after President Joe Biden was said to have called Donald Trump a “sick f---,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Scarborough’s giddy response came on Friday morning shortly after Politico published a report about Biden’s alleged remarks regarding his presidential predecessor.
According to three insiders who spoke to the outlet, President Biden recently called Trump a “sick f---” and a “f------ a------” during a private meeting with close friends and trusted advisors.
Scarborough argued that Biden’s alleged “sick f---” remarks about Trump were proof that the White House should let the 81-year-old commander-in-chief “out more” ahead of the November general election.
“I think this may be one reason why the White House probably should let him out more,” the MSNBC host said on Friday morning’s episode of Morning Joe.
“There’s been concerns that that he’s not getting out, he’s not doing enough stuff, he’s not answering enough questions,” Scarborough continued. “Alright, so if he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake.”
Scarborough then compared Biden’s recent rhetoric to the rhetoric of former President George W. Bush. He also dismissed Fox News’s habit of “making fun of” Biden.
“Andy Card told Barnicle one time that the thing that people didn’t get about Bush was that when he bumbled around and wasn’t perfect, it made him more relatable,” the MSNBC host explained.
“Well, that’s Biden,” he continued. “So let Fox News make fun of him because he has the same stutter he has had since he was 14 years old. But go out and show flashes of anger.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Politico published a report regarding Biden’s alleged remarks about Trump on Friday morning.
According to the outlet, three insiders claimed that President Biden called Trump a “sick f---” after Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, for getting attacked by an intruder in October 2022.
“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco – how’s her husband doing, anybody know?” Trump told his crowd during a California rally in September.
“And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house – which obviously didn’t do a very good job,” the embattled ex-president added at the time.
President Biden reportedly dubbed Trump a “sick f---” shortly after.
Biden also allegedly called Trump a “f------ a-------" during another behind-closed-doors gathering with his closest friends and most trusted advisors.
“What a f------ a----- the guy is,” the president reportedly said of his likely opponent in the 2024 race for the White House.